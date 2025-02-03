Taylor Swift Wins Zero Grammys Despite Six Nominations: What Happened?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift did not take home a single Grammy on Sunday night.

Even so, she managed to set a record.

The 2025 Grammy Awards show meant a night full of winners, despite the somber undertone to the event.

In lieu of an award, Taylor received a dubious honor — making an exclusive list for what some might call “snubs.”

Taylor Swift speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After six Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift took home zero

On Sunday, February 2, Taylor Swift did not win a single Grammy Award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

That makes her one of only ten artists in the history of the Grammys to receive six or more nominations without scoring a single win.

Some are calling this a snub — though most “snubs” mean zero nominations, not zero wins. Others are calling this another just-plain-impressive milestone under Taylor’s belt.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Whether it’s a “snub” or not, Taylor Swift received five Grammy Award nominations for The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album.

That album smashed sales records in spring 2024, though it did receive a mix of critical reviews. (“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” is a phenomenal track, however)

Taylor also received a single Best Pop Duo nomination for “Us,” a Gracie Abrams collaborative single from The Secret of Us.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best Country Album award for â€œCowboy Carterâ€ from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Make no mistake, Taylor Swift holds a singular distinction in Grammy Awards history

To date, Taylor Swift is the only music artist in history who has won Album of the Year four times.

Album of the Year is essentially the highest honor at the Grammys.

In contrast, some of the (other) biggest names in music have never won that award. Beyonce herself just won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter for the very first time — notably, the first Black winner of the award in decades. (The last was Lauryn Hill — in 1999)

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Taylor was not alone in having many nominations and zero wins.

Both the incomparable Billie Eilish and also Post Malone received numerous nominations. Billie received seven for Hit Me Hard and Soft, and a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Guess,” a Charli XCX song. (Definitely the best duo of the year, no matter what the Grammy Awards think)

Post Malone received eight nominations. Three of which were from The Tortured Poets Department, as he worked with Taylor on “Fortnight.” Neither he nor Billie received any Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Other singers have seen numerous nominations and zero wins

Kendrick Lamar, Sir Paul McCartney, and even the magnificent Rihanna have all received a long list of nominations without any wins.

It happens to the best singers — genuinely. The nominations alone show how respected someone’s music is within the industry. Which is why we can’t really call nominations without wins a “snub.”

Overall, we’d do better to focus upon the positive from the Grammy Awards. Chappell Roan took home an award for Best New Artist. While she’s not new to music, 2024 was her breakout year for millions of new fans. The award was well-deserved.