Kanye West, Bianca Censori Quash Divorce Rumors With Nude Grammys Appearance

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Kanye West is headed for a divorce.

But if the couple’s appearance at tonight’s Grammy Awards is any indication, it seems that they’re still going strong!

Yes, Bianca was almost completely nude as she posed next to ‘Ye on the red carpet.

Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The pics are surprising for a number of reasons.

For one thing, Bianca was almost completely nude on the red carpet! And that’s never something that one expects to see at an award show.

The Aussie model dropped her full-length fur coat to reveal a completely transparent dress that left very little to the imagination.

US rapper and producer Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of that, the appearance comes on the heels of months of divorce rumors.

According to TMZ, the rapper and wife Bianca Censori have been “telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago.”

At one point, the marriage appeared to be over — just without any official paperwork having been filed.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

This same celebrity gossip outlet claims that Censori has been spending most of her time in Australia with her family.

And also that West is planning to move to Tokyo (good riddance, buddy!) and formally divorce his spouse pretty much any day now.

The controversial artist has been spotted in Japan on multiple occasions of late without Censori.

TMZ has been reporting on this impending divorce since October.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

But last month, in a shocking twist, Kanye shared photos of himself posing alongside Bianca in his Instagram Story.

The move was clearly intended to send a message, as Kanye has very rarely shared photos of his wife over the course of their marriage.

Kanye and Censori got married in December 2022, just one month after the Chicago native finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

After exchanging these vows, Bianca was often seen spending time with Ye and his four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — while also making headlines for her daring and revealing fashion choices that often made it look like she was naked.

Kanye West onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

An insider previously told In Touch Weekly that Kanye “exerts total control” over his wife’s life, implementing “a set of rules” that includes him as the mastermind behind the extremely skimpy looks.

This would be gross, albeit not surprising, if true.

Said this tabloid source in a bit more alleged detail:

“It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that. Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

Again: Gross if true.

It’s also been rumored that West “screens her social media” and decides what “she can and can’t watch or read,” with the source adding that Ye says he’s “doing it for her own benefit.”

Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

West, who has been sued for sexual harassment by a former assistant, even “controls what [Censori] eats and drinks,” this report concludes.

We can’t say for certain whether any of this chatter is valid or not.

And yet we still feel confident in saying the following:

Get out of there as soon as you can, Bianca. You will not regret it.