Kanye West, Bianca Censori Quash Divorce Rumors With Nude Grammys Appearance

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Kanye West is headed for a divorce.
But if the couple’s appearance at tonight’s Grammy Awards is any indication, it seems that they’re still going strong!
Yes, Bianca was almost completely nude as she posed next to ‘Ye on the red carpet.
The pics are surprising for a number of reasons.
The Aussie model dropped her full-length fur coat to reveal a completely transparent dress that left very little to the imagination.
On top of that, the appearance comes on the heels of months of divorce rumors.
According to TMZ, the rapper and wife Bianca Censori have been “telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago.”
At one point, the marriage appeared to be over — just without any official paperwork having been filed.
This same celebrity gossip outlet claims that Censori has been spending most of her time in Australia with her family.
And also that West is planning to move to Tokyo (good riddance, buddy!) and formally divorce his spouse pretty much any day now.
The controversial artist has been spotted in Japan on multiple occasions of late without Censori.
TMZ has been reporting on this impending divorce since October.
But last month, in a shocking twist, Kanye shared photos of himself posing alongside Bianca in his Instagram Story.
The move was clearly intended to send a message, as Kanye has very rarely shared photos of his wife over the course of their marriage.
Kanye and Censori got married in December 2022, just one month after the Chicago native finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
After exchanging these vows, Bianca was often seen spending time with Ye and his four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — while also making headlines for her daring and revealing fashion choices that often made it look like she was naked.
An insider previously told In Touch Weekly that Kanye “exerts total control” over his wife’s life, implementing “a set of rules” that includes him as the mastermind behind the extremely skimpy looks.
This would be gross, albeit not surprising, if true.
Said this tabloid source in a bit more alleged detail:
“It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that. Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”
Again: Gross if true.
It’s also been rumored that West “screens her social media” and decides what “she can and can’t watch or read,” with the source adding that Ye says he’s “doing it for her own benefit.”
West, who has been sued for sexual harassment by a former assistant, even “controls what [Censori] eats and drinks,” this report concludes.
We can’t say for certain whether any of this chatter is valid or not.
And yet we still feel confident in saying the following:
Get out of there as soon as you can, Bianca. You will not regret it.