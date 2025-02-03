Chrissy Teigen Dominates Grammys Red Carpet With See-Through Dress

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles last night, and as usual, the red carpet was loaded with daring looks.

Bianca Censori’s nearly nude dress might be dominating the discourse today, but she’s not the only celeb who tested the limits.

Chrissy Teigen also rocked a transparent frock. And while it wasn’t quite as revealing as Bianca’s, she still managed to turn quite a few heads.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chrissy and John’s Big Night

Chrissy’s husband John Legend was nominated for three Grammys, including Best Children’s Music Album for his latest effort, My Favorite Dream.

Along with the couple’s kids Luna and Miles, Chrissy provided background vocals for the album’s song “L-O-V-E.”

Of course, John was forced to play second fiddle to Chrissy on the red carpet, as she sported the second-most-talked-about dress of the night.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While some media outlets might be claiming that Chrissy was trying to “one-up” Bianca, we doubt that she knew (or cared) that another star would be rocking a transparent look.

Whatever the case, fans were happy to see Chrissy and John smiling after the month they’ve had.

Forced to Evacuate

The Legends were among the many stars who were forced to evacuate their home amid the LA wildfires.

With their kids and pets in tow, Chrissy and John moved into a hotel room as the inferno blazed, with Chrissy documenting the experience on social media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I haven’t had the words, it is a hellscape. … Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now,” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a video showing a wall of smoke and flames.

In a video in which she was seen frantically packing her children’s belongings, Chrissy described the entire experience as “very surreal.”

Many of the stars who were in attendance at last night’s awards were directly impacted by the fire.

And while there’s still a long way to go in the rebuilding process, at least the music industry was able to take a night off and, in the process, express their gratitude to the Los Angeles firefighters who saved so many lives.