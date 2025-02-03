Amber Portwood Claims Gary Shirley Is Forcing Her to Appear on ‘Teen Mom,’ …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Amber Portwood has leveled some shocking allegations against the father of her eldest child.

As you’re probably aware, Amber has quit the Teen Mom franchise multiple times amid a wide array of legal and mental health issues.

Now, she says she was essentially forced to appear on the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter after being blackmailed by Gary Shirley.

Amber Portwood appears on MTV during a ‘Teen Mom’ reunion show. (MTV/YouTube)

The Allegations Against Gary

The latest drama in Amber’s life began back on Christmas Eve, when she railed against Gary in TikTok Live tirade.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported, Amber referred to Gary as “a rapist,” seemingly alleging that he committed statutory rape at the start of their relationship.

Following a six-week hiatus, Amber returned to TikTok Live over the weekend, this time accusing Gary of lying and blackmail.

Gary Shirley has an age-appropriate talk with 14-year-old daughter Leah Shirley. (Image Credit: MTV)

She also claimed that she only returned to the Teen Mom franchise because Gary begged her to.

“Guys, I left the show twice and was completely broke. I knew I wasn’t going to have the money … I came back, yes, but … I was begged by a person who said they needed the money. I’m gonna take care of my f–king daughter. What would you guys do?” Amber said, according to The Ashley.

She also alleged that Gary begged her for “months” to return to filming.

“I came back for my daughter, just to have [Gary] lie on me on everything, after I did [the show again] just so [Gary and Kristina] weren’t losing their s–t,” Amber said.

“I feel so defeated, knowing how much I sacrificed my privacy. I feel really, really defeated. …I’m so sad that people think of me the way they do, and it’s all because of one man– just one man!— who lied out of his f–king teeth. Just one, that’s all it took.”

Whether she is living her life on camera, engaging with critics on social media, or discussing life on the Teen Mom Reunion, Amber Portwood lets people know when she is angry. As she did, here, in 2021. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber also claimed that Gary used her mental illnesses as leverage against her.

“And he’s still doing it. I’m getting blackmailed right now guys. Literally. That’s why I’m not seeing my daughter…”

Amber Lashes Out at MTV, ‘Teen Mom’ Producers

From there, Amber accused Teen Mom producers of defaming her through deceptive editing techniques.

And then she urged her followers to stop watching the show.

Amber Portwood attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I guess you do watch some bulls–t version of me…Stop watching it then,” Amber said.

“Stop watching it. I would never advocate for something that shows somebody I don’t even like or know. They let [Gary] talk, talk and talk, and why do you think it is? It’s better TV guys. People want to hate me.”

Amber acknowledged the fact that she’s contractually obligated to promote the show, which means that encouraging people not to watch could create legal problems for her.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but I know I’m not going to portray where people are saying lies about what I’ve done as a mom. I think it’s really messed up…” she said.

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

“Either I’m going to be respected for giving half of my life and my soul or I don’t f–king want anything. Guys, there’s a reason why I left [the show] twice, and I’m telling you, I was broke,” Portwood continued.

“I knew I was going to be broke. But I wasn’t scared…I wasn’t going to let that man [Gary] keep using me for money as I wasn’t seeing my daughter and all this crazy stuff…”

Gary says Amber has not seen daughter Leah in over eight months, but she says he’s lying about that, as well.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.