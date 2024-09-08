Chappell Roan: Who Is She Dating & Will They Be At The VMAs?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Who is Chappell Roan dating?

She’s your favorite artist’s favorite artist. She’s the reason that Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” is a close second rather than 2024’s Song of the Summer.

To her astonishment, she’s also (indirectly) involved in this year’s high-stakes presidential campaign.

We all know Chappell Roan through her fantastic music and her public persona. But who is she dating?

Chappell Roan attends the 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Houdini Estate on May 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Chappell Roan has skyrocketed to fame on a scale that has delighted her fans — even if it has taken her by surprise.

Her catalogue of queer music includes a series of sapphic anthems, but The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess contains songs with nuance.

She sings from experiences that many of her fans and listeners may find pretty darn relatable.

Chappell Roan attends Universal Music Groupâ€™s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aestheticsâ€™ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

For example, “Red Wine Supernova” and “Naked in Manhattan” sprang into being as she fantasized about women while dating a man.

“I was dating a boy then,” Chappell Roan told The Los Angeles Times in August of 2023. At the time, she was still an up-and-coming singer with a niche fanbase.

“I had never even kissed a girl when these songs were written,” she confessed. “It was all what I wished my life could be.”

https://twitter.com/ChappellRoan/status/1831352439334998462

What is Chappell Roan’s dating history?

“Pink Pony Club,” one of Chappell Roan’s most joyful songs, came out in April of 2020. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Chappell shared that she released that queer anthem shortly after emerging from a four-and-a-half year relationship.

Based upon her stated timeline, it seems that this particular ex was a man. And, clearly, Chappell is not eager to repeat the experience.

“[Dating a boy is] just literally not fun,” she expressed. “It’s not fun. It’s not hot. It’s not interesting. It’s boring.”

Chappell Roan attends the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Pop Music Awards at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, California, on May 8, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By August 2023, Chappell was dating a girl, but expressed anxieties about homophobia.

Yes, even in Los Angeles, PDA in public can be dangerous for LGBTQ+ couples. Chappell’s new relationship brought her joy, but also brought new worries due to society itself.

Chappell Roan also told concertgoers: “Queer relationships are so difficult. They’re so complicated sometimes because you fall in love with your friends and it’s a girl sometimes.”

Her impact has shaken 2024 to its core

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe” has taken the world by storm. It’s the song of the summer. (Just speaking anecdotally, I’ve heard it blasting from car speakers while heading out to pick up food and even from my bedroom window)

In a 2024 interview with Bowen Yang for Interview magazine, Chappell Roan shared that she’s “crushing” on a girl with whom she’s in the “talking” stage. Which likely means that she’s no longer dating her August 2023 girlfriend.

Chappell could date pretty much anyone she wanted. However, she’s a “relationship girl” and has “never dated someone less than a year.” So she’s likely to remain pretty choosy, even as fame threatens to overwhelm her.

On Twitter in August of 2024, Chappell Roan responded with apparent disbelief as she saw the Midwest Princess hats for the Harris-Walz Presidential Campaign. In one year, she went from “up-and-coming” to a reference in a high-stakes presidential race. (Image Credit; Twitter)

Chappell Roan is unlikely to share too much about who she’s dating (or “talking to”) at the moment. Fans have been crossing boundaries with the beloved pop star left and right.

For Chappell, her stage performance is there to entertain. She’ll do interviews and reach out to fans, of course. But she absolutely deserves privacy and peace when she is just out living her life.

If she decides to reveal who she’s dating, that’s her choice.