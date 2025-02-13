Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner Welcome First Child Together

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Edwards is officially a father of four.

The troubled Teen Mom star has welcomed a child with his fiancee, Amanda Conner.

It’s the second child for Amanda and the fourth for Ryan, who has also has kids by Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

(Mackenzie has claimed that Ryan also has another child whom he has kept hidden from the public. More on that later.)

Ryan and Amanda’s Joyous News

“Today is the day we welcomed our gift from God, Presley Sage Elianna Edwards. We are truly blessed to welcome this beautiful healthy baby girl into our family,” the couple told People in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“We have worked so hard to reach our goals and build a new life with all of our children. We are looking forward to being a healthy happy family and are just deeply thankful for everyone’s love and support.”

Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom, early 2018. Dude has been the subject of so many rumors and scandals, and none of them good. (MTV)

Ryan’s Recovery

Ryan’s substance abuse issues and many brushes with the law have been well-documented.

But those who know him best swear that he’s changed his ways.

After multiple stints in prison and court-ordered rehab, Ryan says he’s sober now. And his loved ones are corroborating that claim.

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG fame. Dude has some serious problems but we continue to wish him the best. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Maci claims that Ryan has turned his life around and has transformed himself into the sort of father her eldest child deserves.

And when Ryan and Amanda announced her pregnancy back in October of 2024, she praised him for his newfound stability:

“We have overcome so much in the last year and a half, and we are in a very happy, safe place,” Conner said at the time.

“For me, I can enjoy this pregnancy and I have a second chance at motherhood. For Ryan, he is in a place that he hasn’t been in for a long time. We are excited to move forward from our past mistakes.

Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom OG. He’s had a rough go of it lately, as has everyone around him. (MTV)

“We have a great support system with family and friends, and they are very happy for this new chapter of our lives.”

Ryan and Amanda announced their engagement in January.

And while fans are happy to hear about his recovery, some are understandably skeptical.

Ryan’s Recovery

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG fame. Dude has some serious problems but we continue to wish him the best. (Photo Credit: MTV)

After all, it was just last year that Mackenzie was granted a restraining order after Ryan stalked and trashed her house during a drug binge.

And in recent court filings, she revealed that Edwards will go weeks at a time without seeing his kids.

Those reports come on the heels of many years in which Ryan was in and out of jail and rehab.

It remains unclear if there’s any truth to Mackenzie’s claim that Ryan has a secret child.

Obviously, people can change, and we hope that Ryan has. But only time will tell.