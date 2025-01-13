Ryan Edwards: ENGAGED to Pregnant Amanda Conner!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Edwards is about to give a different kind of ball and chain a shot.

Over the past few years, this Teen Mom alum has seen the inside of a prison cell on a disturbing number of occasions — due to various parole violation and drug-related offenses.

Now, however, Edwards is making headlines for a reason that will lock him up in a figurative sense… rather than a literal one.

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Yes, folks, Ryan Edwards is engaged.

The 37-year old confirmed this romantic piece of news on January 12 by uploading a video of himself getting down on one knee to propose to Amanda Connor, who is also expecting Ryan’s child.

In the video (below, set to Cooper Alan’s “Take Forever”), Edwards is sitting around a fire and it’s hard not to take note of a camerawoman filming the proposal and its subsequent acceptance.

One can only assume this is because it will be featured on a future Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode.

The reality star shares 16-year old son Bentley with Maci Bookout and 6-year old son and five-year old daughter Stella with ex-wife Mackenzie Standifer.

In the footage, Bentley appears to actually be present for this major life moment. Which is nice.

Edwards, as MTV viewers know very well, has struggled with substance abuse over the years; he was last arrested in December 2023.

However, the father of three started dating Conner around September of that same year and Bookout has been supportive of the romance. Very supportive, we should emphasize.

Ryan Edwards is a fan of Donald Trump. Does that really surprise anyone? (Photo Credit: MTV)

“She’s really easy to be around,” Bookout told Us Weekly in May 2024. “You know when you meet people and you can just feel the energy? She’s just got really good energy.”

Added Maci at the time:

“We get along really well and just kind of click. She’s really supportive of Bentley and Ryan and everything that’s going on with him. It happened naturally.”

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years. We hope he’s now all clean and sober. (Photo Credit: MTV)

About three months ago, Edwards and Conner announced the latter was pregnant with a girl. And they seemed pretty darn excited about it.

“Honesty is one of my biggest things, honest about who you are, about who me and Ryan are, I want to be honest about that,” Conner told Us Weekly.

“I don’t want to hide anything from her. I’m going to be very cautious. I don’t want to be a helicopter mom, but I don’t want our child to go through anything that we’ve had to go through.

“I just want her to be very open to the world, but strong-minded about certain things.”