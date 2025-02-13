Paige DeSorbo Blasts Craig Conover on ‘Summer House’ Season 9: I Caught You …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paige DeSorbo is done with Craig Conover.

That isn’t new. She announced the breakup in the final days of 2024. Since then, both Paige and also Craig have spoken out about the split.

Now, Summer House Season 9 has begun. Obviously, as with all reality television, this filmed months ago. Seasons ago, in this case.

Season 9 promises to show the unraveling of this romance. Including Paige claiming that she caught Craig being in some way unfaithful.

At the end of the Season 9 teaser after the ‘Summer House’ premiere, Paige DeSorbo drops a bombshell about her ex. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s breakup WILL be televised

On Wednesday, February 12, Bravo aired the Summer House Season 9 premiere.

At the time of the premiere, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were still an item. Paige even told friends about her family trip to Italy — one on which Craig had joined her.

But the supertease for the season showed the inevitable breakdown of their relationship, including a moment with a tearful Paige predicting a breakup. But that was not all.

During the ‘Summer House’ Season 9 supertease, Paige DeSorbo tearfully predicts the end of her relationship. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Six months after Summer House initially wrapped filming for Season 9, Paige sat down to talk with Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard.

This bonus scene — which must have been filmed in the past month or so — shows her discussing her split from Craig Conover.

Make no mistake: we’ve seen Craig in the Season 9 superteaser. But this is different. This isn’t a fight at dinner, but a postmortem on their failed romance.

Seemingly out of his element, Craig Conover doesn’t seem to be a happy camper during portions of ‘Summer House’ Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What is Paige DeSorbo saying about Craig Conover?

“I’m like, ‘Craig, what are you talking about? Like, I feel like you’re so betraying me right now,’” Paige recalled to her co-stars.

Whenever this scene filmed, it was clearly in 2025 — in the weeks following her social media announcement that the two had broken up.

“You’re gonna let people say that I’m a cheater?” Paige expressed in dismay. Though Craig Conover has insisted that he shouldn’t have to say anything to defend her, it is clear that these rumors — and his silence — have troubled her.

On ‘Summer House’ Season 9, Paige DeSorbo makes quite the face at her then-boyfriend. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I caught you texting two b-tches in the course of our relationship,” Paige then announced dramatically.

Interestingly, Paige has stated that there was no physical or emotional cheating in her erstwhile relationship. But it seems that she is also alleging that Craig was attempting to change that — at least twice.

“Now, you’re dead to me,” Paige proclaimed. Ouch!

During a heated dinner scene on ‘Summer House’ Season 9, Paige DeSorbo absolutely heard what you said about her. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What a mess!

At first, it had really sounded like Paige and Craig had broken up very amicably. Despite Craig’s stony silence, it seemed like they’d split like grownups.

But they are both reality TV stars. We should have known better. (And, one might argue, sometimes even the most mature exes have valid things to say about each other)

It’s likely that we won’t get to the meaty stuff about Paige and Craig until late in Summer House Season 9. But new hints of their uncoupling are clearly going to continue dropping as the season continues.