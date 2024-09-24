Mackenzie Standifer Claims Ryan Edwards Has a Secret Child Amid News of Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Mackenzie Standifer has been putting up with Ryan Edwards’ nonsense for years.
And while she might have been willing to cover for him during their marriage, these days, Mackenzie has no problem calling out her ex.
The latest drama began when Ryan’s girlfriend, Amanda Conner, hinted that she might be pregnant with his child.
Is Ryan Edwards Expecting Another Child?
Now, Ryan and Amanda have not officially confirmed that they’re expecting another kid. But an eagle-eyed fan spotted a major clue in one of Amanda’s recent TikTok posts.
“Love Your videos! I’m a creeper. I can see what’s on your refrigerator,” the follower commented, according to In Touch.
“… oh f–k,” Amanda replied, realizing, it seems, that an ultrasound had been displayed on the fridge.
The situation led to another possible revelation about Ryan’s personal life, courtesy of a comment allegedly made by Mackenzie.
Mackenzie Standifer Claims That Ryan Will Soon Be a Father of Five
The Teen Mom Instagram account @tm_chatter claims that Mackenzie left a comment in which she alleged that Ryan is concealing a secret child.
“You have five kids. Please take care of them and yes I can count on,” Mackenzie wrote, according to the account.
When another commenter questioned Mackenzie’s claim, the former reality star (allegedly) replied:
“NDA’s, money and connections cover a lot of transgressions.”
We’re not sure how it would be possible for Ryan to hide a whole child, given how publicly he lives his life.
But according to Mackenzie, Ryan is a master of secrecy and manipulation.
Mackenzie divorced Ryan in 2023, and she claims that he’s been presenting a phony version of his life ever since.
The exes have two children together, and Mackenzie claims that Ryan has falsely convinced his fans that he’s a good dad.
“They get ZERO financial, emotional, physical support from their ‘father’ but thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them,” Mackenzie recently wrote on Instagram, according to tm_chatter.
Ryan’s battle with addiction has led to numerous arrests and legal problems over the years.
Mackenzie was granted a restraining order earlier this year in response to threats and harassment from her ex.
For a while, it looked as though Ryan would finally be locked up for a long period of time.
But a sympathetic judge allowed the troubled Teen Mom star to enter treatment instead.
While in rehab, he met Amanda, and now, it sounds as though they’re expecting a kid together.
Ryan has yet to respond to the allegations that he has another kid that the public doesn’t know about.
We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.