Mackenzie Standifer Claims Ryan Edwards Has a Secret Child Amid News of Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Mackenzie Standifer has been putting up with Ryan Edwards’ nonsense for years.

And while she might have been willing to cover for him during their marriage, these days, Mackenzie has no problem calling out her ex.

The latest drama began when Ryan’s girlfriend, Amanda Conner, hinted that she might be pregnant with his child.

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Is Ryan Edwards Expecting Another Child?

Now, Ryan and Amanda have not officially confirmed that they’re expecting another kid. But an eagle-eyed fan spotted a major clue in one of Amanda’s recent TikTok posts.

“Love Your videos! I’m a creeper. I can see what’s on your refrigerator,” the follower commented, according to In Touch.

“… oh f–k,” Amanda replied, realizing, it seems, that an ultrasound had been displayed on the fridge.

The situation led to another possible revelation about Ryan’s personal life, courtesy of a comment allegedly made by Mackenzie.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer don’t look happy in this throwback photo. (MTV)

Mackenzie Standifer Claims That Ryan Will Soon Be a Father of Five

The Teen Mom Instagram account @tm_chatter claims that Mackenzie left a comment in which she alleged that Ryan is concealing a secret child.

“You have five kids. Please take care of them and yes I can count on,” Mackenzie wrote, according to the account.

When another commenter questioned Mackenzie’s claim, the former reality star (allegedly) replied:

“NDA’s, money and connections cover a lot of transgressions.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are NOT back together. This is an old photo of them. (Image Credit: MTV)

We’re not sure how it would be possible for Ryan to hide a whole child, given how publicly he lives his life.

But according to Mackenzie, Ryan is a master of secrecy and manipulation.

Mackenzie divorced Ryan in 2023, and she claims that he’s been presenting a phony version of his life ever since.

The exes have two children together, and Mackenzie claims that Ryan has falsely convinced his fans that he’s a good dad.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“They get ZERO financial, emotional, physical support from their ‘father’ but thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them,” Mackenzie recently wrote on Instagram, according to tm_chatter.

Ryan’s battle with addiction has led to numerous arrests and legal problems over the years.

Mackenzie was granted a restraining order earlier this year in response to threats and harassment from her ex.

Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom, early 2018. Dude has been the subject of so many rumors and scandals, and none of them good. (MTV)

For a while, it looked as though Ryan would finally be locked up for a long period of time.

But a sympathetic judge allowed the troubled Teen Mom star to enter treatment instead.

While in rehab, he met Amanda, and now, it sounds as though they’re expecting a kid together.

Ryan has yet to respond to the allegations that he has another kid that the public doesn’t know about.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.