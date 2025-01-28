Maci Bookout Gushes Over Ryan Edwards & Fiancee: It Makes Him A Better Dad to Bentley!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maci Bookout is happy for Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner.

Though Maci’s support of Ryan has earned outright condemnation from Teen Mom fans, she’s not backing down.

To her, it’s all about what sort of father he can be for their son, Bentley.

Now, Ryan has a new life with his fiancee. And somehow, Maci is his biggest cheerleader.

Maci Bookout speaks about a traumatic incident on Teen Mom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Over the years, Maci Bookout has gone from (understandably) being one of Ryan Edwards’ fiercest critics to being his champion. She has praised his sobriety. And now, she’s hyping up his romance with fiance Amanda Conner.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Maci gushed: “I think they’re fantastic together.”

She added: ” I think he finally picked the right one.”

“It’s a real blessing for Bentley to be able to see someone love his dad,” Maci characterized.

“I don’t think that he has ever been able to actually witness his dad be in real true love,” she pondered. “And be, you know, taken care of and respected and loved.”

Maci then continued: “And to also see his dad be able to give that back. So, I love them together.”

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Is Maci Bookout shading herself for not loving Ryan Edwards? (No)

Bentley was only a baby when Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards broke up.

Ryan went on to marry Mackenzie Standifer. Those two went on to have their own children, before finally breaking up in 2023. (They’re over … but their divorce has yet to be finalized)

Now, Ryan is with Amanda. They became engaged just weeks ago. And the two are expecting a daughter very soon.

Unlike Maci, a lot of Teen Mom fans absolutely despise Ryan Edwards. This isn’t a secret. It’s all over social media, including comments and posts where Maci is trying to be positive towards him.

Why? Well, Ryan had numerous legal problems. He was off and on drugs for years. He was also an absentee parent until he became sober.

These days, Maci believes that Ryan has become his best self. Which is extremely charitable of her.

Maci Bookout laughs it up here during an episode of Teen Mom OG in 2021. (Photo Credit: MTV)

‘It’s been amazing’

“It’s so nice to see him be who he was always meant to be,” Maci Bookout said of Ryan Edwards in a recent chat with Access Hollywood.

“Enjoying life, gaining his confidence, and his belief in himself … it’s been amazing,” she praised.

We’ll say this much: Many people would be happier if their exes spoke so positively of them. We hope that all of this hype keeps Ryan from slipping back into his numerous terrible habits. Maci certainly seems to believe so.