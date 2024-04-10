Mackenzie Edwards Granted Restraining Order Against Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards has been ordered to stay away from his estranged spouse.

On Monday, as confirmed by our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a judge granted Mackenzie Edwards a two-year restraining order against her often-violent husband.

Ryan is now banned from having any contact at all with Mackenzie.

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

The court also decreed that Mackenzie will have no contact with Ryan, as it is a “mutual restraining order,” although we’re guessing Mackenzie has no interest in being anywhere near her ex… likely ever again.

The last time we wrote about this former couple, it was because we learned that Mackenzie had called the police after Ryan threatened her via text message.

Nothing came of that incident, thankfully, which is NOT what can be said about the time in February 2023 when Ryan trashed Mackenzie’s house.

During that incident, Edwards scrawled VERY disturbing messages on the walls of his ex-spouse’s residence, including one that read:

“You slutting around is why this house felt cold and alone. I just could not stand you.”

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years. We hope he’s now all clean and sober. (Photo Credit: MTV)

On January 31 of this year, meanwhile, Mackenzie claims Ryan sent her more threatening messages after he left her home without picking up an item has claimed to have been looking for.

“Shortly after Ryan and I left the residence, Mackenzie called back in advising Ryan texted her threatening messages,” the police report filed at the time read.

“Mackenzie advised Ryan sent her a message stating, ‘You’re going to be hard-pressed to find another place to live and no one is going to survive anything.”

Mackenzie also told the cops that her former husband allegedly vowed to return to the home the next day to “retrieve his weapons,” explaining in further detail, per this same report:

“The only weapon in the house is her personal every day carry pistol. Mackenzie stated that she was going to bring the pistol with her to work just in case Ryan comes to the house.”

Ryan Edwards has been in and out of both jail and rehab on multiple occasions.

He was most recently arrested in December and is scheduled to go in front of a judge on April 23 to talk about his probation — which stems from a charge of harassment against Mackenzie last year.

Mackenzie, who previously filed a restraining order against Ryan in February of last year, told police in this case that she is “scared Ryan could harm her.”

It’s just… a lot. It’s a whole lot all around and has been for awhile.

As stated above, Ryan is due back in court later this month for a status check regarding the numerous criminal charges he has in Hamilton County, including DUI, possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

He and Mackenzie are in the middle of a divorce.