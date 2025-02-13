Meghan Markle Leaves Invictus Games Without Prince Harry: What’s Going On Here?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle has departed the Invictus Games without Prince Harry by her side.

And like everything Meghan and Harry do, the unexpected move has triggered a firestorm of rumors and speculation.

So what’s really going on here? Is this further evidence of trouble in Meghan and Harry’s marriage, or is there a perfectly good, logistical reason for Meg’s early departure from Vancouver? Let’s take a look:

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Why Did Meghan Markle Go Home Alone?

As you’re probably aware, Harry helped found the Invictus Games back in 2014, and in the years since, the athletic competition has come to be viewed as his signature humanitarian project.

February 8 marked the start of the very first winter edition of Invictus. And while Meg was by Harry’s side for the opening ceremony, she didn’t hang around for very long afterward, leading to questions and concerns about the state of her marriage.

But according to a new report from Page Six, Meghan’s early departure was a “preplanned arrangement” that would enable her to care for the couple’s two young kids while Harry stayed behind in Canada.

“This was a pre-planned arrangement to ensure she could be with the children while the Duke continues supporting the remainder of the Games,” a source explained to the outlet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

So it seems there’s no reason to buy into another round of Harry-Meghan divorce rumors.

And while Meghan’s time in Vancouver might have been a bit short, residents were still appreciative of their visit from the Duchess of Sussex.

“I think it’s great that she’s coming. There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation,” one spectator told People at the event.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about.”

Meghan Returns to Mom Mode

The early departure really isn’t all that surprising, as Meg does have two very young children at home. And of course, she’s returning to Montecito with some top-tier exclusive merch for Archie and Lilibet.

According to People, Team Nigeria gifted Meg with some personalized custom jerseys.

“We did one for him [Harry] and one for M and for the kids,” team manager Derrick Cobbinah told the outlet. “They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited.”

Meghan and Harry will be reunited when the games come to a close on February 16. In the meantime, we’re sure the duchess is happy to be back home with her little ones.