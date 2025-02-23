Justin Bieber Drug Use, Divorce Rumors Swirl: Is the Singer Okay?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber is once again back in the news.

For all the wrong reasons.

The singer was spotted in West Hollywood this past Friday, walking at a distance from his friends and sparking concern based his appearance and and his general demeanor.

Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Earlier in the month, fans were worried about Bieber for similar reasons, as the artist continues to keep a low profile… and also continues to post cryptic messages on social media.

“It’s time to grow up. Changing is about letting go!,” wrote Justin a day before his latest outing, adding:

“Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? Ive found love to be more powerful than rules. I tried to follow the rules. Im not good at it.”

Strange, right?

A sign of drug use, perhaps? This is what many observers are wondering about at the moment.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

No, according to the superstar’s rep, who spoke to TMZ on Sunday and said rumors that Bieber is involved with any dangerous substances are “absolutely not true.”

Indeed, his team noted in this same interview, it’s been a “very transformative” year for Bieber as he “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

As the Grammy winner’s 31st birthday approaches on March 1, the father of a six-month old son focused on his family and his music… not baseless speculation about his health, which his rep called this weekend “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Fair enough, we’d say.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

There has been questions for quite awhile now about the state of Justin and Hailey’s union, with the former even unfollowing the latter on Instagram a short time ago.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, recently reported that Hailey is “deeply concerned” about her spouse and that Bieber “doesn’t care about his well-being anymore” and that he has lost all “motivation” even for making new music.

“He’s not working out like he used to, he doesn’t seem to eat like he once did, and people can see he has lost weight,” an insider told this outlet.

This same source claims Justin goes to start recording but then he cancels sessions because “he isn’t in the mood. It’s like he is struggling to focus on his own songwriting.”

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Sun wrote something similar in early February.

“Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” a source told this newspaper at the time. “She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon.”

This same outlet alleged back then that “some of Hailey’s friends have advised her to leave him.”

Concluded Bieber in his concerning post a few days ago:

“u dont need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! Its one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! U start to change and start following love.”

