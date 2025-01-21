Justin Bieber Unfollows Hailey, Then Claims Someone Else Did It

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Why did Justin Bieber unfollow Hailey, his wife, after they both worked so hard to shut down divorce rumors?

Many celebrity couples use this kind of action as a soft launch of a breakup.

Except, according to the Biebs himself, that’s not what this is.

What’s going on with Justin and Hailey and why did she suddenly vanish from his following?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Hailey on Instagram?

Recently, Justin and Hailey Bieber spent time vacationing in Aspen.

Hailey shared pics. Justin shared straight-up thirst traps in the snow.

But as fans flocked to Justin Bieber’s Instagram in the hopes of spending more time admiring how revealing his boxer briefs became when wet, several noticed a little detail. Not about his package, but about his account.

As you can see from the screenshot below, fans discovered that Justin was no longer following his wife on Instagram.

There are two ways that this can happen. The first is when the second person blocks the first, effectively removing them as a follower.

And the first is when the original user unfollows the second. Did Justin unfollow Hailey? Why would someone unfollow his own wife?

As many people discovered, Justin was no longer following Hailey during the second half of January 2025. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Justin Bieber says that he didn’t unfollow Hailey — even though his account did

Fans noticed early Tuesday morning that Justin appeared to have unfollowed Hailey.

This sort of activity is often a way that celebrities allow their followers to infer relationship troubles without confirming anything.

Sometimes, a couple will quietly separate and reconcile without making an official statement. Once you say something to the public about breaking up, it makes reconciliation more of a challenge. Your statements will follow you. But that’s not what happened here.

On his Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 21, Justin Bieber claimed that someone had infiltrated his account in order to unfollow his wife. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Taking to his Instagram Story, Justin shared a text post with his followers to clear the air.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he announced. “S–t is getting suss out here.”

Notably, Justin did not specifically claim to have been a victim of “hacking.” It is possible that someone got a hold of his phone. Perhaps even an alleged friend who decided to play a bizarre and tasteless prank.

Is the Bieber marriage okay?

According to the Biebs, everything with Hailey is fine. Some alleged prankster just decided to cause drama for no good reason. The two have been enjoying a getaway in Aspen, after all.

However, fans could not help but notice that Justin seemed to share that message before re-following Hailey. Even on Tuesday afternoon, his name did not appear among her followers. That’s odd.

Also, “I was hacked” is arguably the oldest celebrity social media excuse in the book. If Justin had impulsively unfollowed Hailey during a brief marital disagreement, would he have admitted it when fans noticed? Or would he blame an unnamed third party?

As he says, things are getting suss.