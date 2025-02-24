Sammi Giancola: PREGNANT with First Child!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has some rather exciting news to share:

The Jersey Shore star is pregnant with her very first child!

“We’ve been keeping a little secret.. Baby May Due August 2025,” the 37-year old wrote in a joint Instagram post with fiance Justin May on February 23.

“After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!”

Sammi Giancola attends the “Devon” New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on November 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This past September, Sammi opened up about her IVF journey.

Giancola told The New York Post at the time that she froze her eggs when she was 35 years old and had just started dating May, doing so because she was unsure about her future, yet knew she might want to have kids someday.

“I actually cannot believe how many people are suffering or going through similar situations as me,” Sammi also said about using fertility treatments.

“I get DMs all the time, people are like, ‘Wow, it’s really cool that you’re going through something that I’m also going through and because you put it out there, it makes me want to now look in that direction of doing IVF.’”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Continued the MTV personality in her social media message:

“We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Alongside the announcement, Giancola posted a series of snapshot of the couple posing while holding the black-and-white ultrasound images.

The final picture included a teddy bear sitting underneath an umbrella at the beach, positioned next to a sign that read, “We’ve been keeping a secret. Baby May due August 2025.”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola visits The Empire State Building on August 3, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Giancola previously confessed on a November 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she suffered a miscarriage.

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” Giancola told the camera. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it’s devastating.”

We can only imagine. Just awful.

At the time, Giancola — who got engaged in May 2024 — gave a sweet shout-out to May, who she said had been so very supportive during the challenging time.

“He’s so positive and uplifting,” she gushed. “He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”