Justin Bieber Public Appearance Worries Fans: Is He Okay?

Justin Bieber has fans feeling concerned after his recent appearances raised alarm bells.

Right on the heels of thirst-trapping fans with see-through underwear pics, the Biebs has others worried.

Even some of his own fans feel that his face card is declining.

More to the point, there are fears that Justin Bieber’s appearance is related to reports on his behavior.

Travis Scott, Zack Bia, Justin Bieber, and Chase B onstage during Michael Rubinâ€™s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Fans worry about Justin Bieber after his recent appearances

Over the past week, Justin Bieber has made a series of at least four public appearances around New York.

Normally, people love to see him out and about. However, in-person observers and fans seeing his photos at home feel that his appearance has been setting off alarm bells.

As you can see in numerous reports and all over social media, people described Justin as looking “downcast,” “rough,” “scruffy,” “somber,” and other adjectives that are not exactly compliments.

Justin Bieber spotted out in New York (February 1) pic.twitter.com/CikBw5HBcf — BieberRoots (@BieberRoots_PT) February 3, 2025

As you can see for yourself, Justin did look — subjectively, to observers — to be fatigued.

His expression looked distant. To be clear, he looks fine — he doesn’t look deathly ill or show any appearance of injury.

But when people contrast this Justin Bieber with the bright-eyed teen pop star and, later, international sex symbol … they naturally wonder what’s going on. Is everything okay?

Is Justin Bieber okay?

Recently, The Daily Mail reported that friends of Hailey Bieber have expressed concern about Justin and his alleged “unacceptable behavior.” Some have even suggested leaving him, according to the report.

“Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” the inside source claimed.

“She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon,” the very British-sounding insider characterized. “Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot.”

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Supposedly, Hailey had hoped that welcoming their son, Jack Blue, last summer would help to magically mellow out Justin. That is not really how things work, ever. Having a baby doesn’t fix a relationship — or a person.

“When the baby was born he was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better, but it hasn’t stuck,” the source reported.

Meanwhile, speculation over his unpolished public appearance isn’t likely to help. According to the insider: “Justin has been struggling for the last couple of years and a significant part of that is down to his worry about being in certain public situations.”

you can never convince me justin bieber is ugly. the fits might be a little crazy sometimes but THAT FACE CARD? pic.twitter.com/LcpAhIVi2s — a. (@flatlinebiiebs) January 31, 2025

Plenty of fans are still in his corner

Beliebers are still going strong in 2025. And plenty of them were quick to leap to Justin’s defense after people suggested that his less than stellar look was cause for concern.

Some pointed out that it’s normal for people to look tired when they have an infant. Also, even when they don’t. Famous men are absolutely allowed to go out looking “unpolished” just like women or any other gender. Not every outing is a red carpet event.

Others took their defense even further, insisting that Justin looks as good as ever. That might be a bit of a stretch, but everyone is entitled to their opinions.