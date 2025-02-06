Justin Bieber Divorce: Hailey Bieber’s Friends Urge Model to Dump Wayward Singer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but…

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may be headed for a divorce.

Speculation over the marital status of these two stars has been a topic on social media for years now, with insiders claiming a split was imminent just last summer.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Just last month, meanwhile, Bieber unfollowed his wife on Instagram… a move that came on the heels of Bieber posting some messages on this same platform that raised quite a few eyebrows.

“Co-parenting is failing . . . like tf,” the artist said at one point, for example, using a term typically reserved for spouses that are no longer together.

Combine these with Bieber’s ongoing, disheveled appearance and a number of observers have grown concerned over his mental state these days.

These observers include close pals of Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” a source told The Sun this week. “She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon.”

This same outlet alleges that “some of Hailey’s friends have advised her to leave him.”

On February 4, the celebrities were spotted at upscale eatery The Corner Store in New York City, marking the first time in ages that they had been seen in a date-like setting.

This may have something to do with their struggles… or something to do with the fact that they’re new parents and don’t exactly have the time or energy to go out at the moment.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Baldwin gave birth in August to her and Bieber’s first child, a son named Jack.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the 30-year old wrote in a social media post around that time while sharing a close-up shot of his son’s foot.

The aforementioned dinner date took place not long after People Magazine reported that Justin and Hailey “are fine” despite being subjected to “constant” divorce rumors regarding their six-year marriage.

This insider added that it’s “quite sad that there are constant split rumors” about the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, adding:

“Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are and also how super focused they are on their marriage. They are both very mature for their age and so in it together. It’s [a] very special marriage.”