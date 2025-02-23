Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Humiliated’ After Being Snubbed By …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry been snubbed by the Clooneys?

Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding was the social event of the year, with A-list stars and dignitaries from across the globe in attendance.

Among the celebrities on hand were George and Amal Clooney, who had developed a close friendship with the Sussexes in the months after they announced their engagement.

Unfortunately, it seems that the two couples have drifted apart in recent years.

Perhaps it’s the fact that they now live on separate continents, or maybe there was some sort of secret falling out.

Harry and Meghan vs. the Clooneys

For unknown reasons, the Clooneys allegedly failed to invite Harry and Meghan to the third annual Albie Awards.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice in New York City hosted the star-studded event in September of 2024.

George and Amal left the couple off the guest list despite the fact that Harry was in Manhattan that week to attend the Clinton Global Initiative Summit. In other words, he easily could’ve attended.

And it’s worth noting that this was the second straight year the duke and duchess were MIA at the event.

Sources say the Sussexes were stunned when the Clooneys didn’t invite them to the star-studded soiree in 2023.

George and Amal Execute a Royal Diss

“Of all the snubs they’ve had to deal with since their move to Hollywood, this is probably the most hurtful [to Harry and Meghan],” one insider told the National Enquirer (via Radar Online).

“George and Amal went from being their wedding guests and trusted confidants to totally ghosting them.”

As an actress, Meghan likely encountered her fair share of rejection, but this sort of snub is probably new to Harry.

And it seems that the Sussexes are not taking it well.

Harry and Meghan Left Reeling

“It’s a huge kick in the teeth and a massive embarrassment they can’t really explain or wrap their heads around,” the insider added.

“The gala would have been a dream event for the two, but George and Amal knew only too well the circus that follows them would have ruined it for others.”

Yes, the first snub came at a time when Harry and Meghan were attempting to rebuild their public image following a string of bad press.

Being spotted at an A-list charity event would’ve provided exactly the sort of boost that Harry and Meghan needed to help them reclaim their place at the top of the global celebrity totem pole.

The situation comes as a shock, as the Clooneys previously spoke quite highly of the Sussexes.

“We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody,” George told the Daily Mail in 2020.

“They’re just really nice, fun, kind people, they’re a very loving couple, and they’re going to be great parents.”

We may never know exactly what caused the two couples to drift apart.

But with divorce rumors circulating around George and Amal, the Clooneys might have decided to shrink their social circle in an effort to sidestep unnecessary drama.

And it’s possible that as UK residents, George and Amal have decided that their loyalty lies with the Windsors.