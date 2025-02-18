Jasmine Pineda is Pregnant! ’90 Day Fiance’ Husband Gino is NOT the Father!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jasmine Pineda is pregnant, and it isn’t her 90 Day Fiance husband Gino Palazzolo’s.

For months, fans have wondered why Gino and Jasmine split. They never seemed like a perfect or healthy couple, of course. Fans just wondered which of many factors finally broke them up.

This season of 90 Day: The Last Resort has aimed to answer that.

Now, Jasmine is announcing her pregnancy and showing off her baby bump. And the timing is tied to a key detail on The Last Resort.

Speaking to the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 confessional camera, Jasmine Pineda looks very pleased. (Image Credit: TLC)

’90 Day Fiance’ star Jasmine Pineda is pregnant!

At least it isn’t Dane’s. But it isn’t Gino’s, either.

On Tuesday, February 18, Jasmine Pineda took to Instagram to announce to 90 Day Fiance fans that she is pregnant.

As fans may recall, Jasmine and Gino have clashed about evolving ideas about having a child together (along with every other potential conflict imaginable, including a memorable meltdown in which Jasmine screamed about paint colors). But since Gino is not the father, it seems that their conflict is now moot.

Jasmine Pineda’s announcement comes through TLC. Gino Palazzolo does not show up as part of the happy news.

Coco, Jasmine’s dog, does. So does her apparent new man, Matt Branis.

As for the pregnancy itself, Jasmine appears to be pretty far along. It’s likely that she’s spent months hiding that baby bump due to contractual concerns. Perhaps she had to wait until TLC introduced the baby daddy to viewers on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Somehow, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda returned for 90 Day Fiance Season 10. This is their official TLC promo photo. (Photo Credit: TLC)

What exactly happened with Gino?

In June of 2023, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo married. The idea was that they were going to live their happily ever after together in Michigan.

That is not how it worked out. It seems that the two of them were the only ones who did not already know that.

This season of 90 Day: The Last Resort has shown the two of them grappling with intimacy issues. Amongst other things.

Whether in Panama or Michigan, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda continue to have the same underlying issues. (Image Credit: TLC)

“We got into a big fight because I won’t sleep with her in the same bed,” Gino admitted to his castmates.

“I can’t be intimate with someone unless I have a strong connection with them,” he explained. “And this morning Jasmine’s accusing me [of being] a porn addict, which I’m not.”

We here at THG have been critical of some of Gino’s choices in the past, but he’s right. Porn addiction is not real. He has many issues (as does Jasmine), but a fictional addiction is not one of them.

Who is the father of Jasmine Pineda’s baby? Who is Matt Branis?

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine said that the current issue with Gino made her want to expand their relationship.

Gino had been skeptical of the idea of an open marriage, especially given that Jasmine has screamed at him and broken down crying if he merely speaks to a waitress.

However, this gave Jasmine the excuse to introduce Matt Branis. She only chatted with him via video chat at the time. However, she said that she hoped that he would become a third member of her relationship at the time.

Over the years, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda subjected 90 Day Fiance viewers to unbidden sights. (Image Credit: TLC)

Now, it appears that Gino is no longer in the picture, and he is quite literally not in the announcement photos with a pregnant Jasmine, with Matt, and with Coco.

Unanswered questions remain — and perhaps The Last Resort will answer a few of them.

For now, our heartfelt congratulations go to Jasmine!