Mykelti Brown Defends Robyn Spending Bonkers Amount of Money on Dolls

Mykelti Brown is speaking up to defend the second least popular member of her family.

Everyone has hobbies.

But some Sister Wives fans are taking issue with Robyn Brown’s apparent, tremendously expensive doll collection.

Mykelti is speaking up to defend her mom’s ex-husband’s one remaining wife’s outlandish spending habit. Is she right?

Yes, Mykelti Brown is defending Robyn and her doll collection

Just days ago, Mykelti Brown took to her YouTube channel to share a lengthy video. While she spends a lot of time on other Sister Wives topics, she does delve into Robyn Brown’s reported spending habit.

Remember that, though Mykelti has criticized Robyn in the past, she has a closer bond with her than most of the Brown siblings.

Not only does she claim that Robyn’s pricey doll collection is “beautiful,” but she’s also defending the habit of collecting them.

“I’m always playing Devil’s Advocate,” Mykelti Brown admitted to viewers during the video. Often, “playing Devil’s Advocate” is just an excuse to say awful things. But not in this case.

“I’m not going to go into the story because it’s not my story,” Mykelti continued. “But it is something very special that she shared with some very special important people to her, was this collection of dolls.”

She admitted: “So, I know it sounds absurd and that is a lot of money, so I don’t necessarily support that much money … but I support the heart behind it. And the reasons behind it I think are very sweet.”

Just how much does Robyn Brown spend on her doll collection?

Recently, a Reddit user (who admitted to using one of those foul GenAI programs in the process, so there could certainly be errors) combed through what appears to be Robyn Brown’s Etsy account and a staggering purchase history.

Their findings were that Robyn had seemingly spent over $62,000 on doll accessories on Etsy over the past few years. Just on Etsy.

These seem to be hand-crafted custom dresses for American Girl dolls. Some of which sell over over $500 each, which — in part — could explain the monumental price tag.

$62,000 is a middle class salary. She didn’t spend that quantity in one year — at least, not to anyone’s knowledge. And, to her credit, spending on Etsy usually means supporting individual, independent artists.

But many balk at that substantial price tag. Others simply struggle to understand it.

Additionally, some of Kody’s children and former wives have experienced financial struggles while Robyn has been spending near-rent-check amounts on tiny dresses for dolls. That has rubbed some Sister Wives fans the wrong way.

How much is too much?

On the one hand, many would say that an adult doll collection is serial killer behavior. Hyperbolic, but it’s unusual to make more than 500 doll-related purchases in just a few years. Unless you run a doll store. Or something.

At the same time, many adults collect things. Dedicated collectors would point out that one of the incentives to make more money is to fuel their collection. And, as we noted, Robyn is clearly supporting skilled artists.

For some, spending a few hundred a year on a hobby seems like too much — if they don’t share the hobby. Robyn does make a decent amount of money as a reality TV personality. So long as she and her own kids are okay, it’s probably nobody’s business but hers if she’s building a small army of dolls and outfitting them in designer ensembles.

Until they all spring to life to exact Robyn’s revenge against her Sister Wives critics, Mykelti Brown is probably right on this one.