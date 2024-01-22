On 90 Day Fiance, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda had their latest fight. It involved a breakup threat, ex-related taunting, and — a huge knife?!

Last month, we saw Jasmine threaten a wedding ultimatum to Gino. But she also had a confession to make.

She opened up to Gino about how ex-boyfriend Dane helped to pay for her new butt implants.

To no one’s surprise, this led to another screaming fight.

“Dane,” Jasmine Pineda says towards the end of her 90 Day Fiance Season 10 trip with her fiance. (Image Credit: TLC)

The ’90 Day’ fight between Jasmine and Gino began with Jasmine’s confession in Florida

On Sunday night, 90 Day Fiance aired Season 10, Episode 14.

The couple were dealing with the fallout from Jasmine finally admitting that $2,000 of her $10,000 butt implants had come from her ex, Dane.

Is it any surprise that Gino was unhappy? And is it any surprise that the two couldn’t handle this like mature adults?

Gino Palazzolo’s fiancee observed that he appeared to be “like, mad” while they washed a massive array of veggies. (Image Credit: TLC)

To his credit, Gino (while washing a truly farcical volume of veggies, in line with Jasmine’s dietary demands) admitted that he was in a bad mood.

“It breaks my heart to know that I caused this,” Jasmine expressed. “It’s my fault.”

She continued: “This time, I screwed it up. It’s completely my fault.”

Jasmine Pineda explains that the loan from her ex was out of the goodness of his heart. (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino took things to a weird place

Perhaps given his own history with sugar babies, Gino asked Jasmine if Dane expected anything back from her.

She explained that he did not. Dane, who seems to be a successful guy, is “an altruist person.”

Jasmine likened this $2,000 butt implant loan to a “charity.” That’s a bit much — just say that he’s generous and move on.

Gino Palazzolo begins to say that, with the wedding so soon, Jasmine should no longer have contact with any exes — even ones who are friends. (Image Credit: TLC)

This is when Gino decided, for whatever reason, to bring up exes.

He noted that Jasmine has insisted that he not have contact with his. Which is true — Jasmine searched the house and confronted Gino over a few keepsakes from his past.

But Gino firing back had Jasmine upset, warning him: “Don’t bring the exes — that makes me moody.”

“Don’t bring the exes,” Jasmine Pineda warns Gino Palazzolo. “That makes me moody.” (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino was being a hypocrite, and Jasmine called him out

“Whenever I have contacted Dane, it has been as a friend or to ask a favor,” Jasmine reminded him.

“However, when you have contacted your exes, what?” she asked rhetorically. “For example, to send naked pictures of me.”

Infamously, during their first season, Jasmine received screenshots where Gino had sent her nudes to his ex.

As many 90 Day Fiance fans already knew, Jasmine Pineda lost her job after Gino leaked her nudes. (Image Credit: TLC)

This was not simply a colossal betrayal.

As we reported at the time, that photo made it to various blogs and to her place of work — and Jasmine lost her job as a teacher. According to Jasmine, Gino’s ex did it.

For reasons that we cannot fully understand, Gino asked Jasmine if she had “provoked” his ex. This isn’t just victim-blaming — it’s a bizarre question.

Jasmine Pineda grips a knife on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 14. Please stop. (Image Credit: TLC)

Please put down the knife, Jasmine

“All the f–king trauma I went through,” Jasmine exclaimed during her 90 Day fight with Gino.

“All the emotional humiliation that I went through,” she yelled, “and the whole f–king world knew about what you did to me.”

During all of this, Jasmine was still holding the knife that she had been using to slice vegetables. Thankfully, despite her fury, nothing ever came of it.

To no one’s surprise, Jasmine Pineda became loud and angry on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 14. Her outbursts often undercut her actual point. (Image Credit: TLC)

“She sent my naked pictures to every f–king blogger she knows,” Jasmine recalled. “And all these f—ing people were looking at myself naked. And you’re asking if I provoked her?”

Gino refused to back down. It seems that the couples counseling session where he learned to not escalate her tantrums didn’t stick.

“I wish I had f–ked Dane that last night,” Jasmine taunted. “That’s the only thing I regret in life — not f–king him so f–king good as we used to.”

Jasmine Pineda taunts her fiance from the other room, speaking of her former sex life. (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino and Jasmine had a maturity contest and both lost

Weakly, Gino retaliated with his own, much vaguer taunts.

“Yeah I wish I could f–k my exes ’cause they were great,” he jabbed. “They were a lot better than you.”

These are both grown adults who claim to love each other. We remain at a loss to explain their absurdly toxic behavior.

Gino Palazzolo fires back on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 14. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jasmine not only stormed out of the room, but stomped up the stairs.

“I’m not gonna get married to this f–king idiot,” she spat. Oh, good, the inevitable breakup declaration that never sticks.

This is a great time to remember that Gino and Jasmine might not have nearly as much of a problem with each other’s exes if they didn’t use their exes to hurt the other.

Storming up the stairs, Jasmine Pineda declares that she will not marry her fiance. This is not the first time. (Image Credit: TLC)

If you’re playing Gino & Jasmine Bingo, mark your square where they call off the engagement

However, after Jasmine and Gino separately cooled off a little, they spoke again.

Now in Gino’s less-disgusting-than-before bathroom, they spoke about hurting each other’s feelings. And they settled upon a compromise.

“You don’t let me speak to my exes, I don’t want you to speak with your ex,” Gino proposed.

Even though Jasmine Pineda knows that she has not betrayed her fiance’s trust, she decides that he is right about a double-standard about exes. (Image Credit: TLC)

To be clear, no-contact with all exes would be an extreme sanction for most relationships.

But Gino and Jasmine do not have most relationships. Neither of them possess the maturity or the emotional intelligence to deal with these complexities.

So, Jasmine sent a voice memo to Dane to thank him for his years of friendship, praise him, and also to cut off all contact.

On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 14, Jasmine Pineda leaves a farewell voicemail to a very good friend. (Image Credit: TLC)

Cooler heads prevail

“Our exes are dead to us,” Jasmine said to Gino. “They died.”

That is a little dramatic.

But these two 90 Day Fiance clowns are always dramatic. Gino and Jasmine will fight again, but it will be over something else.