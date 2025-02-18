Winnie Harlow ENGAGED to Kyle Kuzma Following Turks & Caicos Proposal!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Big news for one of the biggest names in modeling!

Winnie Harlow revealed this week that she and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma are engaged.

The couple began dating back in 2020. And in planning his proposal, Kyle harkened back to a vacation they took together early in their relationship.

During their first trip to Turks & Caicos, Winnie remarked that she was having the best night of her life.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the “Le Comte De Monte-Cristo” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kyle filed the comment away and decided the island chain would be the perfect place to propose. A few years later, he followed through.

Kyle’s Elaborately Romantic Proposal

Kyle chartered a private jet for the trip, but Winnie initially assumed that he was just going all out for Valentine’s Day.

“You threw me off the scent,” she told him during a recent joint interview with Vogue.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 – 30th Edition with DraftKings at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Image for DraftKings)

“I still had no idea what this was. I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!’” she recalled.

“For a split second in my head I thought, This would be so cute if this was an engagement,” Harlow added.

“But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow pose for a photo on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Kyle Took Control

Yes, somehow Kyle managed to plan the entire international proposal trip without tipping off Winnie.

“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he told Vogue. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

In the evening after they arrived, Winnie stepped outside to see Kyle on one knee as “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge played on the speakers.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FENDI)

The couple has yet to reveal a wedding date, but that’s no surprise.

The planning process is probably just getting underway, and there’s still a ways to go in Kyle’s NBA season.

For now, it seems that these two are still enjoying the afterglow of what seems like a perfect proposal.

“We’re over the moon,” Harlow says.

Our sincere congrats go out to the happy couple!