Winnie Harlow ENGAGED to Kyle Kuzma Following Turks & Caicos Proposal!

Big news for one of the biggest names in modeling!
Winnie Harlow revealed this week that she and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma are engaged.
The couple began dating back in 2020. And in planning his proposal, Kyle harkened back to a vacation they took together early in their relationship.
During their first trip to Turks & Caicos, Winnie remarked that she was having the best night of her life.
Kyle filed the comment away and decided the island chain would be the perfect place to propose. A few years later, he followed through.
Kyle’s Elaborately Romantic Proposal
Kyle chartered a private jet for the trip, but Winnie initially assumed that he was just going all out for Valentine’s Day.
“You threw me off the scent,” she told him during a recent joint interview with Vogue.
“I still had no idea what this was. I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!’” she recalled.
“For a split second in my head I thought, This would be so cute if this was an engagement,” Harlow added.
“But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”
Kyle Took Control
Yes, somehow Kyle managed to plan the entire international proposal trip without tipping off Winnie.
“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he told Vogue. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”
In the evening after they arrived, Winnie stepped outside to see Kyle on one knee as “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge played on the speakers.
The couple has yet to reveal a wedding date, but that’s no surprise.
The planning process is probably just getting underway, and there’s still a ways to go in Kyle’s NBA season.
For now, it seems that these two are still enjoying the afterglow of what seems like a perfect proposal.
“We’re over the moon,” Harlow says.
Our sincere congrats go out to the happy couple!