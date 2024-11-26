Gino Palazzolo & Jasmine Pineda Divorce: Why Did They REALLY Split?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda had divorce rumors escalating all through 2024.

Simply put, many fans believed that they’d only remained “together” for this long because they spent most of their time apart. Without absence to make their hearts grow fonder, a split seemed inevitable.

Gino and Jasmine’s screaming fights meant a toxic marriage. Money troubles, baby arguments, and (alleged) cheating pushed things over the edge.

Are Jasmine and Gino really filming for 90 Day: The Single Life? Gino may have a new girlfriend … but he might not be done with Jasmine for good.

On 90 Day Fiance and its various spinoffs, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda had some very awkward conversations.

’90 Day Fiance’ stars Gino Palazzo and Jasmine Pineda stirred divorce rumors all year

In early 2024, 90 Day Fiance viewers were watching Jasmine’s journey as she adjusted to life in Michigan with Gino.

Despite his disgusting bathroom surprise and numerous other shortcomings of the house, it was supposed to be the start of their happily ever after in America.

But they didn’t leave their relationship problems — or various behavioral pathologies — behind in Panama. From various ultimatums to bitter, dramatic break-ups, Gino and Jasmine’s divorce seemed inevitable.

Jasmine Pineda became loud and angry on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 14.

At first, it looked like whatever semblance of sanity Jasmine possessed was unraveling in America. She was clashing with Gino’s family (though we should note that they took her side at times), she missed her own family, and she was not loving the winter wonderland in Michigan.

However, if you looked on social media, Gino and Jasmine seemed far from divorce. But then, as veterans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, they’d know how to abide by their NDA.

At most jobs, an NDA means not leaking corporate secrets. For reality TV, an NDA can mean pretending on Instagram to still be married to someone whom you despise. Your real life becomes a “spoiler.”

Gino Palazzolo fires back on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 14.

Did Gino Palazzolo get a new girlfriend?

Over the summer of 2024, a Reddit user took note of Gino Palazzolo and a woman appearing in a “My good friend” Instagram Story post that identified them as “Besties.”

The Reddit denizen in question did not identify them as “besties,” but rather as boyfriend and girlfriend.

At least one good thing came of Gino's messy relationship with Jasmine: he wears fantastic shirts these days. Unfortunately, the Reddit post is now deleted. (It was unconfirmed anyway)

Gino Palazzolo gained the sympathy of some 90 Day Fiance viewers, but not all.

As for Jasmine Pineda, remember her “fitness trainer,” Matt Branis?

According to 90 Day Fiance bloggers, Jasmine is showing off her alleged boyfriend on social media even though she is not allowed to identify him as such. Just as Gino is not with his rumored new girlfriend.

(There are allegations that she cheated on Gino, as you’ll see on this Shabooty Tea Instagram post)

Were they BOTH filming for ’90 Day: The Single Life’ (separately)?

As that Shabooty post from early in the summer of 2024 alleged, Gino and Jasmine may have both been filming 90 Day: The Single Life.

While established couples have filmed that spinoff before (every day, we’re thankful that Liz Woods finally got away from Big Ed Brown), it primarily exists for 90 Day exes to look for love again.

It would be wild (yet totally on-brand) for this franchise to film Jasmine and Gino on simultaneous quests for love. Then, in early August, came this sighting of Gino Palazzolo, a camera crew, and … someone else.

A viewer found Gino in the wild filming in Las Vegas with a woman who looks like Jasmine! Credit to 90dayfianceupdate on IG.



The person who filmed this thought they heard them call her Jasmine, but it looks like a different girl.



Probably filming The Single Life.#90Dayfiance pic.twitter.com/dY1TSTwC9U — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 7, 2024

We here at THG can neither confirm nor deny that this woman is Jasmine Pineda. She certainly looks like her. Maybe Gino has a type, or maybe Jasmine has had another “update” to her appearance that makes her just slightly too hard to recognize at a distance.

Numerous fans wondered if Gino and Jasmine would sign divorce papers on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All special. They wouldn’t even have been the first couple to do so.

Then, news came that Gino and Jasmine would appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort. This was a shock to viewers who thought that they’d make it. It came as no real surprise to fans who followed reports of their marital troubles online.

Why did Gino and Jasmine really divorce?

As 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Jasmine very directly told Gino that she wasn’t up to have a baby with him.

In her late 30s, it would be a geriatric pregnancy. And Jasmine is already a mom, with her boys nearing their teens.

However, fans believe that fundamental relationship insecurities played a larger roll than anything else. Simply put, even if they had once agreed on having a child together, Jasmine was no longer sure.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Gino Palazzolo hears "Gino, the lip gloss" from his wife.

Jasmine Pineda had a screaming meltdown in Gino’s car when she discovered a tube of lip gloss in the vehicle.

Why? Well, Gino had to be coached to buy the (excellent) shirts that he currently wears. He’s not exactly a lip gloss guy. So, upon finding it, Jasmine assumed that Gino had cheated.

They even revisited the incident at the Tell All. On the one hand, Jasmine doesn’t need an excuse to throw a tantrum. She is famously unstable, and once screamed and cried about wall paint on a house she’d never visited. But … what if she also had a guilty conscience?

Did Jasmine really cheat with this Matt Branis guy?

Some 90 Day Fiance fans speculate that Jasmine freaked out about Gino because she had a guilty conscience. There is ample anecdotal evidence suggesting that some cheaters are likely to accuse their spouses of cheating.

Setting aside her cruel taunts about Dane, with whom she likely did not cheat, the claims of her cheating have become accepted as “fact” by many fans. That’s possibly unfair to her, and certainly unfair to Matt — who is not a public figure, and has not had a chance to defend himself.

However, the fan consensus seems to be that the final nail in the coffin of Gino and Jasmine’s marriage was her cheating on him in early 2024. Even the wildest roller coasters must come to an end.