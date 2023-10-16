90 Day Fiance Couples Fight Over Broken Elevator, Unflushed Toilet, and Cats (Recap)

Just as the Season 10 premiere of 90 Day Fiance ended with Ashley in a panic, that’s where the second episode began.

Don’t worry — Ashley reunited with Manuel, only for the two to begin clashing over everything.

For the first time, we hear from Nikki’s mom and we hear from Justin. Rob meets Sophie at the airport and things quickly become awkward.

And Gino and Jasmine’s long-awaited reunion is full of tongue-kissing and a litany of complaints. Gino needs to confess his secret, and soon.

“How gorgeous is this woman?” Manuel asks sweetly as he and Ashley reunite at the airport. (Image Credit: TLC)

Ashley and Manuel

Sienna, Ashley’s sister, deserves the biggest shoutout for not only supporting Ashley at the airport, but helping to calm her.

As she explained to the camera, her sister had been pushing aside her anxieties and fears. When Manuel was about to arrive, reality hit home. This is really happening.

But not all emotions are miserable (just most of them, it seems). Manuel arrived and the two shared some very sweet kisses.

Ashley Michelle brings home Manuel, which means that he gets to meet Rico Suave. We are officially Rico Suave fans. Stans, even. (Image Credit: TLC)

Manuel sees Ashley’s home (she’s in a really cute neighborhood!) for the first time. He also meets her pets, dog Rico Suave and cat Lyra.

During the premiere, everything that we learned led us to expect ideological conflicts. He’s Catholic, she’s a witch, and he also just doesn’t seem to understand what that means.

All of that is true. But what breaks them apart might be something more basic than faith or beliefs.

Manuel decides to blurt out, to Ashley and to the camera, that he doesn’t like cats. As he goes on, it sounds like he dislikes the idea of pets altogether. (Image Credit: TLC)

It turns out that Manuel doesn’t like cats. Given how he mocks the idea of feeding a cat (in his mind, they exist to hunt pests?), he doesn’t seem to be a pet guy.

Manuel also wants to ban both Rico Suave and Lyra from the bedroom. Now, there are situations where that would be reasonable.

But it’s Ashley’s bedroom too. As many viewers have pointed out on social media, both Rico and Lyra were there before Manuel. And Ashley is understandably unwilling to banish Rico from her room. He’d be sad, she’d be sad, and they’d both blame Manuel.

“I don’t think you’re a witch,” Manuel says as he mansplains to Ashley about who and what she is. Okay buddy. (Image Credit: TLC)

The real conflict of the episode comes when Manuel gets super weird about Ashley’s spiritual practice. She’s a witch, and we knew that he didn’t understand … but we had no idea how little he understood.

Manuel began to what we can only call “mansplain” that Ashley cannot be a witch, because she’s not harming people.

It’s disrespectful. And it conveys that he seems unwilling to learn. Notably, Ashley doesn’t seem to be telling him that he’s “not Catholic.”

Nikki Sanders speaks to the camera as she packs her things to head to Moldova. (Image Credit: TLC)

Nikki and Justin

Episode 2 also delved into Nikki’s state of mind as she packed for her three-week trip to Moldova.

That’s no weekend getaway, so she’d need a lot of clothes even if she weren’t going to see her fiance while simultaneously appearing on reality television.

Her mother, Myrna, stopped by to help. They weren’t always close, but now they are. Their backstory is heartbreaking.

Myrna, Nikki’s mom, cries as she remembers how she rejected her daughter in her teens when she came out to her as trans. She has a lot of regret over that. (Image Credit: TLC)

Nikki has already addressed how her mom — who disapproved entirely of Justin during their first engagement — is now more enthusiastic about this than Nikki is. Clearly, Justin has grown a lot.

Meanwhile, she speaks to the camera about how she rejected Nikki when she first came out to her at 17. She missed years of her daughter’s life. And she obviously regrets it.

It’s important that Myrna is sharing her story. These painful memories of her failure as a mother — almost losing her daughter forever — could help others not repeat her mistakes.

Introducing himself for the first time, Justin mentions his real name — Igor — and explains the nickname that Nikki gave him back in the aughts. (Image Credit: TLC)

Over in Moldova, Justin introduces himself. His name, by the way, is Igor.

It’s truly unclear how serious Nikki’s “renaming” of him to Justin is. Is this an inside joke that she’s playing up for the cameras? (Several 90 Day cast members have used “stage names” when joining the show)

Anyway, Justin is a fitness guy. He says that it’s not for looks, but to relieve stress and feel like a “universal soldier.” The personal trainer is super hot, though, so that’s a nice side benefit.

Justin tells his friend, Sergei, that several of his other friends have rejected him because his fiancee is transgender. Bigotry is everywhere. (Image Credit: TLC)

We see him meet up with his friend, Sergei. Sergei has known Nikki for about a year. To his knowledge, he doesn’t know any trans people, so learning about her was a surprise.

(Trans folks live everywhere, but it’s not always safe to come out as themselves)

This is when Justin opens up about how his friends deserted him over his transgender fiancee. Not all of them, but enough. Honestly, he’s better off without bigots in his life.

After reuniting at the airport, Jasmine expresses her excitement to once again suck on Gino’s tongue. Viewers are powerless to stop it. (Image Credit: TLC)

Gino and Jasmine

At long last, Gino and Jasmine’s years of waiting pay off. So she arrives in Michigan … even though she’d blocked Gino on their international messaging app the night before. Messy!

There is no question that Jasmine loves Gino. She’s downright crazy about him, if you get our meaning. Right down to sucking his tongue at the airport.

But upon arrival, Jasmine vocally hates everything. At first, it’s just the (downright enviable) winter weather of Michigan.

Upon arriving at Gino’s home, Jasmine has a number of questions. Some are reasonable and some are not. Viewers can only guess at whatever “musty” smell has caught her attention. (Image Credit: TLC)

As she sees Gino’s home, however, it’s more than just the (admittedly ugly, but better than an all-white bleachcore nightmare) wall paint.

There’s a musty smell. The microwave definitely needs cleaning. And the sink stopper looks like a crime scene.

Some of her critiques are totally out of bounds. She negs Gino about his canned food and chocolate milk, and she wants him to stop eating frozen meals altogether. Leave people’s food alone.

Not only did Gino seemingly not clean, make his bed, or change his sheets before Jasmine’s arrival, but he also forgot to flush the toilet. (Image Credit: TLC)

Other things are more reasonable. Gino didn’t change his sheets or even just make his bed before she arrived.

Oh, and he somehow left the toilet unflushed. Gino is a very strange man who makes very strange choices.

Jasmine immediately begins talking about her fantasies for renovating things, including his en suite bathroom. Their en suite bathroom.

Jasmine would really like a new bed. And Gino really needs to tell her that he’s not currently working. (Image Credit: TLC)

She also wants him to replace the bed — the mattress, the frame, and more. That might be more reasonable, and doable, than redoing the bathroom.

But Gino is balking at all of this, and for a good reason. He has taken an extended leave of absence from work.

Jasmine doesn’t know this. Gino won’t have added income for their time together. This is obviously going to be super messy.

On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 2, Rob puts on a silly little dance at LAX after Sophie arrives. She’s initially unsure of what she’s seeing. (Image Credit: TLC)

Rob and Sophie

After spending time planning out the music and choreography, Rob greeted Sophie with a little dance at LAX.

Feeling bewildered and a little sleep-deprived, Sophie did find it charming.

She admitted to the camera that she would have found it weird if someone from her hometown had done this. But Rob, as an American, can get away with it.

After performing his dance but before they leave LAX, Rob drops down to one knee and formally proposes to Sophie. This surprises her in both good and bad ways, but she says “yes.” (Image Credit: TLC)

Rob isn’t done yet. Before they leave LAX, he drops to one knee and proposes.

Yes, they were already engaged, but this time he has a ring and everything. A stunned Sophie eventually says “yes.”

Make no mistake, she’s very happy. But she’s also exhausted and has been wearing the same clothes for 25 hours. And she just doesn’t understand why he picked the airport.

Just minutes after Rob proposes, the two become trapped (alongside at least one member of the production team) in an elevator at the airport. This prompts a fight, somehow. (Image Credit: TLC)

The elevator breaks down. Sophie semi-jokingly blames Rob for messing with the buttons, while Rob acts like it’s no big deal.

Even after they get out of the elevator, this conflict escalates. He accuses her of ruining the vibe and ruining the entire day. It’s hostile.

They head home to his studio apartment that doesn’t have a bathroom. En route, he says that the neighborhood is safe because he’s barely ever heard gunfire. Sophie reminds him that gun crime in the UK is extremely rare, so she has never heard anything of the sort.

Rob has set aside this little corner of his studio apartment for Sophie. Let’s see what she makes of it. (Image Credit: TLC)

It’s very sweet that Rob has laid out a dinner for them. He has also dedicated a corner of the space for Sophie, including a chest of drawers.

Sophie admits to the camera that she hopes to live in a more normal, dignified home (with a bathroom) as soon as possible. So she’s accepting this as a temporary space, not a forever home.

Rob may consider this a “princess” thing, but … a lot of people who lead very normal, humble lives would say the same.