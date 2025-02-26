Christina Haack Documents Run-In With ‘Snake’ Ex-Husband Josh Hall

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack had the misfortune of spotting her ex dining at the same restaurant.

Many people can relate to that. In fact, many would ask for their check and leave if the wrong person were dining in the same establishment.

When Christina spotted Josh Hall, however, she took to social media to document the unwelcome encounter.

She may get along swimmingly with two ex-husbands. But not with the most recent ex, whom she labels a “snake.”

Christina Haack addresses the camera on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Close call! Christina Hack had an awkward run-in with ex-husband Josh Hall

On Monday, February 24, Christina Haack was enjoying an otherwise pleasant girls-night-out with Heather Rae El Moussa and with Christina’s daughter, 14-year-old Taylor El Moussa.

(As we have previously reported, Christina and Heather get along well even though Heather is married to Christina’s ex, Tarek El Moussa)

While enjoying their meal at Ocean 48 in Newport Beach, Christina spotted something unwelcome: ex-husband Josh Hall.

‘The Flip Off’ star Christina Haack went through major life changes during the start of the HGTV series. (Image Credit: HGTV)

In response, Christina Haack took to her Instagram Story to document the unsavory experience.

“When you’re having a relaxing GNO with @heatherraeelmoussa and Tay,” she wrote. “And [snake emoji] shows up @ your spot.”

The snake emoji in question, her post made clear, was none other than Josh Hall. Clearly, their bitter divorce process has not endeared her to him.

Josh Hall appears in this sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, though it seems to show the final moments of his marriage. (Image Credit: HGTV)

What did Josh Hall have to say about Christina Haack’s post?

At first, Josh, who has previously accused Christina Haack of being “obsessed” with him, did not mention her in his own post.

He did update his Story with a photo from his “Little surf and turf with this crew.” The crew in question included six other guys and one woman.

However, on Tuesday evening, Josh did acknowledge Christina’s post.

Christina Hall’s ‘snake’ ex Josh interrupts her GNO with Heather Rae Young by dining at same restaurant View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/RS9PZILMnB — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) February 26, 2025

Josh Hall decided to clap back at Christina Haack’s post, again on his Story posts.

“Just got sent this,” he said about coverage of Christina’s post. “Funny, I didn’t even see her.”

Josh then wrote: “I would have totally sent a drink over. Great spot!”

A smiling Christina Haack looks very cozy beside Josh Hall on Christina In The Country Season 2, Episode 1. (Image Credit: HGTV)

This could honestly be worse

Josh has taken some pretty unfriendly shots at Christina on social media. And she has done the same to him.

In comparison, her calling him a “snake” and him claiming to have not noticed her is pretty tame. At its most hostile, his offer to send over the drink sounds like a bit from one of the best episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. There are many ways to be passive aggressive to an ex.

As for the “snake” bit … it’s clear that there’s no love lost between Christina Haack and her former partner who is also her former HGTV co-star.