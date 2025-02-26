Sami Sheen Net Worth: Has OnlyFans Made Her a Millionaire?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sami Sheen reportedly boasts a substantial net worth.

And while part of her wealth is undoubtedly the result of her parents being Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, the income is all hers.

Shortly after turning 18, Sami signed up to be a creator on OnlyFans.

The results have been substantial, and she has reportedly made millions at the tender age of 20.

On the first season of ‘Denise Richards And Her Wild Things,’ Sami Sheen has repeated confrontations with one of her sisters. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Sami Sheen has reportedly made $3 million on OnlyFans

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, Sami Sheen has raked in more than $3 million on OnlyFans.

“Sami has been killing it,” an insider characterized.

That same source reported: “her images are super popular and she is already a multi-millionaire.”

In the trailer for ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular Denise Richards stands beside adult daughter Sami Sheen. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Sami’s OnlyFans subscribers have her “rolling in the dough,” according to the inside source.

When Sami first signed up, it was with the hope of renting her own apartment as a young adult.

Now, she has — according ot this report — already purchased her own home and car.

While driving, Sami Sheen makes an unfriendly gesture towards her sister, Lola Sheen. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Sami Sheen’s net worth is likely to only grow from here

“She is on her way to making a fortune from her modeling,” the inside source emphasized.

“And,” that same insider then teased, “she is just getting started.” Fantastic!

It is only a bonus that Sami has used her platform to share positive messages and show support for fellow sex workers, including OnlyFans creators. She has also been transparent about how her experience on the platform is far from universal.

As many have pointed out, Sami Sheen does not only have OnlyFans as a source of income.

Bravo’s new reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, premieres on March 4. Sami is one of the stars, and is almost certainly receiving a paycheck.

She won’t be raking in the per-episode pay of a Real Housewives veteran. But a Bravo paycheck is pretty much always nice — especially if it’s effectively a side hustle.

On ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular actress speaks about the complex realities of parenting teen girls (and one young adult). (Image Credit: Bravo)

She has Denise Richards’ full support, of course

Though Denise has admitted that she didn’t fully know what OnlyFans was before Sami joined, she has championed her daughter’s right to sign up. After all, Sami is an adult. (Also, the sexist backlash helped to cement her support)

Denise also supported Sami’s decision to get breast implants. Sami had resolved to avoid going topless in any meaningful way on OnlyFans until after that procedure.

Sami may receive some pushback — including from sister Lola, who seems to have different values — but she’s clearly doing well for herself. Good for her.