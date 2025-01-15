Christina Haack ‘Sickened’ By Josh Hall’s Claim That She’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack isn’t “obsessed” with her most recent ex.

In fact, she says that Josh Hall’s claims to the contrary are making her sick.

Amidst their bitter divorce battle, Josh is accusing Christina of fixating on him.

Christina says that nothing could be further from the truth.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Is Christina Haack ‘obsessed’ with Josh Hall?

It started with a report by Us Weekly in which Josh Hall, through his representative, went after Christina Haack.

“As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?’” the rep quipped. The implication is that Christina is obsessing over Josh, even this many months into their divorce.

Naturally, Christina saw the article. And she felt less than delighted at the accusation.

Josh Hall appears in this sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, though it seems to show the final moments of his marriage. (Image Credit: HGTV)

On Tuesday, January 14, Christina Haack took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot and some commentary. You can see that below.

“I just threw up in my mouth,” the The Flip Off star penned in red text over a look at the article.

Christina added: “Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low … even for you.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 14, Christina Haack expressed disgust with her ex’s belief that she feels “obsessed” with him. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Narcissism at its finest’

As Christina continued her commentary, she made it clear that her interest in Josh solely pertains to the divorce. And to his behavior as their legal battle continues.

“Trust me idgaf about Josh’s life,” she promised.I do however care about his bts tactics.”

After suggesting that Josh’s antics behind-the-scenes are a bigger issue than people know, Christina declared: “Narcissism at its finest.”

Though Josh Hall and Christina Haack looked cozy when Christina In The Country filmed its second season, they were bitter exes by the time that it premiered. (Image Credit: HGTV)

To be clear, this is far from the first bitter exchange between these bitter exes.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall split in July of 2024. Judging from their ugly on-camera fights, it was likely for the best.

Ever since, the two have been trading barbs from time to time over social media. And it doesn’t look like their courtroom battle is going to end anytime soon.

In a sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, Christina Haack sits in silence while her erstwhile husband seems to berate her. (Image Credit: HGTV)

What did Christina Haack actually say about Josh?

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Christina Haack shared: “We are going to be going to trial, I hear. It’s going to be fun. Can’t wait.”

She was referring to the divorce. She also alleged (and not for the first time) that Josh has been “asking” her to pay his attorney as well as her own, and claimed (not for the first time) that he “bought a Bentley” with the money.

We all look forward to when they can put this ugly business behind them.