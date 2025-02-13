Christina Haack Joined on ‘The Flip Off’ by Ant Anstead: Two Ex-Husbands Are …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead reunite on The Flip Off.

Yes, the HGTV star is now sharing the screen with two ex-husbands.

We knew of Anstead’s involvement in the show last year, even reporting on it.

Now, we know that it was Christina’s idea. And we’re even getting a sneak peek of what he’s like on the show.

Ant Anstead is joining ex-wife Christina Haack on ‘The Flip Off’

At the end of the Wednesday, February 12 episode of HGTV’s The Flip Off, Christina Haack unveiled her Ant Anstead surprise.

The promo showed her on the phone with a different ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Speaking to him and to his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, she shared that she’d like Anstead to join them.

“Have you picked the judge yet?” Heather asks. This will be the upcoming guest judge.

“My second ex-husband,” Christina Haack replies during the promo, before specifying that she means Ant. “Anthony Anstead.”

“What?” replies a surprised Heather.

“Oh my god,” Tarek replies, throwing his hands up into the air. His ex-wife has chosen her other ex-husband as a guest judge on the show where her soon-to-be-ex-husband was once, but is no longer, part of the cast.

What is Ant Anstead like as a ‘The Flip Off’ guest judge?

The preview then flashes forward to showing Ant Anstead with Christina Haack and with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa.

He’s clearly not mincing words as he appraises their projects.

We see Ant tell Christina that “The small details in here are really driving me crazy. … The paint is missing in the corner there. That isn’t finished correctly.”

To be clear, Ant is not just directing that level of scrutiny at Christina. We also see him disagreeing with Heather in a vehement — and downright relatable — way.

“At no point in human existence should anybody put wallpaper on the ceilings,” Ant Anstead says accurately.

The promo ends on a cliffhanger — teasing Ant’s eventual decision as guest judge. It looks like Christina, Tarek, and Heather are all in for a surprise.

Is ‘The Flip Off’ going to run out of exes?

Amidst all of Christina Haack’s drama with Josh Hall, it’s easy to forget how bitter her split from Ant Anstead was at one point.

Things were ugly. Now? Now things seem to be good.

It is not unthinkable that, one day, Josh Hall might end up guest starring on The Flip Off. But, at least at the moment, that seems extremely unlikely.