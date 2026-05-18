Did King Charles Really Ask Donald Trump to Deport Prince Harry?

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As you’re probably aware, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the US last week.

The royal couple met with Donald and Melania Trump, and Charles even delivered a speech to Congress.

We may never know exactly what the president and the king talked about behind closed doors, but according to one report, Charles and Donald dedicated some time to discussing the Prince Harry problem.

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“The king and the president have become good friends at this point and routinely share private conversations about matters that are close to their hearts,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“This trip provided them with the opportunity to do just that about a number of matters, including Charles’ difficult situation with Harry,” the insider continued, adding:

“They talked about it, agreeing it’s the elephant in the room that needs to be addressed before things slide any further out of hand. Charles laid it all on the table.”

And what exactly did Charles lay on the table? Well, according to Radar, the possibility of having Harry deported from the US was discussed at one point.

“If he were to be deported… it would actually be the ideal situation from the royals’ point of view,” said the source.

“If it happens this way nobody, even Prince William, can argue because it’s a solution that’s been forced on the family. Plus, if it gets Harry away from Meghan, that’s the ultimate win.”

The source claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton prefer having Harry and Meghan Markle overseas. And apparently, that’s one of the reasons Charles is a fan of the deportation option — that way, Wiliam can’t object!

Trump has bashed Harry and Meghan on numerous occasions, and he’s publicly discussed the possibility of deporting them at least twice.

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen,” Trump once told Piers Morgan in an interview, adding:

“I’m not a fan of Meghan, I’m not a fan, and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

Trump then predicted that the marriage would “end, and it’ll end bad,” adding:

“I wonder if Harry’s going to go back on his hands and knees.”

When he was most recently asked about the likelihood of deporting the Duke of Sussex, Tump demurred, saying:

“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Of course, he might have made those remarks in order to curry good favor with the royals. If Charles is actually pro-deportation, that might change everything.