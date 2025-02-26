Vanna White Receives Praise for ‘Stunning’ Cooking Videos With Handsome Son

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vanna White is gorgeous. And not just when she’s on TV.

Recently, Wheel of Fortune fans were falling over themselves to praise Vanna’s hot son, Nikko.

In the looks department, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Vanna is famously beautiful, and that hasn’t changed at 67. Followers are falling over themselves to praise her looks.

Vanna White attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Vanna White is cooking (literally)

Vanna White and her handsome son, Nikko, recently shared a “What is Nikko’s favorite dish?” video on Instagram.

“Would you tune in for a Nikko vs. Vanna White Eggplant Parmesan Cook-Off?” the legendary Wheel of Fortune co-host prompted in her caption.

Her guess for his favorite dish was chicken and dumplings. He countered that, though he loves when she makes that for him, his actual favorite dish is eggplant parmesan.

As we previously reported, followers are thirsting over Nikko. The 30-year-old is a serious hottie, and his tendency to wear form-fitting attire is not lost on Vanna’s followers.

But Vanna herself remains stunning. Whether she’s wearing a colorful dress or just dressed to partner up with Nikko in the kitchen as in the video below, she’s a knockout.

And commenters are quick to tell her as much.

Vanna White attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Could Vanna White get any more gorgeous?

“Yay Nikko! Your mom is stunning and raised you right!” wrote one Instagram denizen under Vanna’s mother-son cooking video.

“Vanna your son is adorable and handsome!!! You look beautiful as always!!” praised another commenter.

Obviously, a chorus of comments — some more salacious than others — were talking about Vanna’s smokeshow of a son. But people are loving how beautiful Vanna is, on and off of Wheel of Fortune.

Some folks have critiques, or at least some helpful advice, for Vanna and Nikko’s cooking itself.

From suggesting eggplant parmesan recipes to roasting Nikko for almost forgetting the salt, comments were full of fellow amateur chefs.

But, as we said, there was a lot of thirst. For obvious reasons.

Vanna White attends the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Private Residence on June 2, 2018. (Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Should they launch a real cooking show?

There’s certainly interest. While Vanna White is loaded thanks to years of sound investments using her Wheel of Fortune funds, she wouldn’t have to finance it herself. Any network or streamer would see the appeal.

That said, it’s not like Nikko needs the work. In addition to having a wealthy mother, he works as a real estate agent. He actually works at Mauricio Umansky’s company. (It’s a small world)

But if Vanna and Nikko ever want to delve into the cooking show business, there’s a market for that. Especially if Nikko’s wardrobe is sized a little smaller than necessary.