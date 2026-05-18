Jason Biggs-Jenny Mollen Marriage Ended Due to His Weight Loss: Report

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As we previously reported, actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have called it quits after 18 years of marriage.

When a couple goes their separate ways after such a long relationship, there are bound to be questions about what caused the split.

In the case of Jason and Jenny, it seems that there was no abuse or infidelity.

And one insider claims that the culprit was none other than Jason’s recent weight loss.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen attend the GOOD + Foundation “An Evening of Comedy + Music” Benefit at Carnegie Hall on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Yes, Jason recently dropped more than 40 pounds, and a source says Biggs’ new figure led to changes in his marriage.

“Jason definitely has changed since his weight loss transformation. He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego,” the insider tells the Daily Mail.

“I don’t think he was wanting to lose that much weight but it happened and he’s proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be.”

Biggs maintains that he lost the weight due to concern over “cholesterol issues.”

But we’re sure he appreciated the bonus of a chiseled new physique.

The source says the change in Jason’s BMI was not the only shakeup that may have led to trouble in his marriage.

“He had his first big directorial debut [‘Untitled Home Invasion Romance’] last year, and that was a really stressful time for him,” the source explained, adding:

“Trying to remain in the spotlight and continue to put out projects that are just as entertaining as what he was known for previously can be a difficult task.”

Jenny is an accomplished actress and author in her own right, with a pair of bestselling novels to her credit.

And many celebs have discussed the difficulties that can arise from having two creative people in the same marriage.

But this source maintains that it was Biggs’ weight loss that ultimately served as the nail in this relationship’s coffin.

Maybe he experienced a sort of post-weight-loss crisis and decided that he wanted to play the field with his new body. Or perhaps the lifestyle changes that helped Jason lose the weight didn’t align with Jenny’s way of living.

Whatever the case, with the popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, America might be on the verge of a massive divorce boom!