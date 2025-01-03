Christina Haack and Josh Hall Have Ugly Fight in ‘The Flip Off’ Trailer

Christina Haack and Josh Hall clearly needed that divorce. And there’s video to prove it.

In December, HGTV revealed that Christina’s failed marriage would play out on The Flip Off.

Originally, Josh would have starred on the series. But that is not how things worked out.

However, as this unsettling clip reveals, he did end up on camera … seemingly chastising Christina. Yikes!

In a sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, Christina Haack sits in silence while her erstwhile husband seems to berate her. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s breakup drama is part of ‘The Flip Off’

HGTV is inviting fans to watch Christina and Josh’s marriage fall apart before their very eyes.

We all knew that they split back in July of 2024. Their ugly divorce battle has been making headlines ever since.

However, ahead of the January 29 premiere of The Flip Off, we’re seeing that the ugly battles began before the divorce.

Josh Hall appears in this sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, though it seems to show the final moments of his marriage. (Image Credit: HGTV)

The teaser trailer that HGTV released shows Josh Hall and Christina Haack (at the time, still Christina Hall) during an uncomfortable car ride.

Obviously, it’s a reality TV trailer — so it’s heavily edited. But the tension is clear, with Josh lecturing his then-wife and then nagging her about not responding as much as he’d clearly prefer. At one point he, perhaps sarcastically, tells her that he wishes that she would “shut up.”

Josh emphasizes: “This is a competition. We gotta pull out all the stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!”

This is when Josh criticizes Christina, telling her: “You’re supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you’re with me.”

Christina’s silence does not deter him. He says: “Remember you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is.”

Then, Josh directly accuses Christina, saying: “You’re rude.”

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa appear on a promo for The Flip Off on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

In a shaky voice, Christina responds by telling him: “I don’t over talk.”

“Yeah, the s–t you say and I’m just like, ‘I wish you’d shut up already,’” Josh said. “My wife’s pissing me off already.”

Christina did not seem willing or eager to engage. Instead, she did ask: “Are we there yet?” Those are the words of someone eager to be anywhere but in that particular conversation.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Tarek El Moussa can tell that something is wrong

The tail end of the teaser shows Christina telling her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, that she and Josh have officially split.

That is awkward on multiple levels. A breakup is always something uncomfortable to share. And, in this case, Christina’s giving the news to her most famous ex.

Tarek also happens to be her castmate. They both had to be wondering what would become of The Flip Off following Josh’s exit. Starting on January 29, we’ll all find out.