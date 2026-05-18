Khloé Kardashian Gets Conspiratorial About Nancy Guthrie Case, Even After Admitting That …

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Khloé Kardashian is no expert on missing persons cases, criminal investigations, or general sleuthing.

She will also tell you herself that she doesn’t “know enough” about the tragic case of Nancy Guthrie.

Unfortunately, none of this stopped Khloé from weighing in — and spreading conspiracy theories about a very real family.

Commenters are furious. And they’re right to be.

In this screenshot, we see KhloÃ© Kardashian on the May 13, 2026 episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I mean, is that not heartbreaking?’

On the May 13 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the eponymous host spoke with Ashley Flowers — host of the Crime Junkie podcast.

The two delved into multiple topics. About six and a half minutes in, they brought up the tragic case of Nancy Guthrie.

“Nancy Guthrie,” Khloé lamented. “I mean, is that not heartbreaking?”

It is. Nancy has been missing for over 100 days, and many believe that she passed away shortly after her kidnapping.

“I’m just like … this is 2026,” Khloé highlighted, her tone full of disbelief. “There is nothing? … It’s mind-blowing.”

This is when Ashley admitted that she is “very conspiratorial.”

As we know, Khloé is a sucker for conspiracy theories, and she told her guest: “Me too.”

To her credit, she did admit that she doesn’t pretend to be an expert on the facts.

“I don’t know if I know enough about this case,” Khloé confessed.

To her discredit, Khloé continued: “But, like, all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I’m like, oof.”

On the ‘KhloÃ© in Wonder Land’ podcast, KhloÃ© Kardashian chats with Ashley Flowers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘They’re not telling us’

With that remark, Khloé made the rest of us “like, oof” right along with her — but for different reasons.

“The ransom notes going to all the media outlets first?” she commented. “How weird was that?”

Khloé commented: “It’s so much.”

Like many, she also struggles with how little evidence investigators appear to have uncovered.

“And I just, I can’t understand that, in 2026, there’s not … I don’t believe that there’s not one piece of information … They’re not telling us,” Khloé suggested.

It is 2026, and KhloÃ© struggles to understand an apparent lack of evidence in a highly publicized case. (Image Credit: YouTube)

While it is almost always true that investigators withhold certain details of a criminal investigation, including evidence, from the public, this is … normal? It is also good.

The unknown perpetrators of a crime are also part of the general public. The more that they know about the investigation, the more equipped they might be to avoid suspicion or evade detection.

However, the larger issue with Khloé running her mouth like this is that she and Ashley Flowers are not, despite appearances, just two gals sitting and chatting. This is a podcast. She is a major influencer.

Spreading — however indirectly — conspiracy theories about a family that is actively suffering is unconscionable. Savannah Guthrie has already condemned the chatter about her family, noting that it makes their suffering worse.

This is irresponsible of Khloé. But, coming from the woman who admitted to being at fault for Kim Kardashian’s moon landing nonsense, it is sadly no surprise.

She could employ more critical thinking. Or, at the very least, she could be responsible enough to not spread malicious garbage — even by implication — to make things worse, not better.