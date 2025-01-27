Christina Hall Has 'Throuple Vibe' with Tarek & Heather El Moussa in New Promo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Hall is having throuple vibes with the unlikeliest couple: Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall very famously divorced many years ago. Christina’s divorce from Josh is still fresh.

Tarek and Heather have their own life and relationship. They even welcomed a child together.

We’ve all heard of exes who work together amicably. But in this case, the chemistry is off the charts. Is Christina a third wheel or about to become her ex’s third?

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Annual Magic Of Music Gala at Sony Pictures Studios on May 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association California)

Is a Christina Hall throuple in the works with her ex and his wife?

HGTV took to Instagram to share an endearing promo for The Flip Off. The short video features Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christina Hall — who was previously Christina Haack and, of course, Christina El Moussa.

In the promo, Tarek and El Moussa smile at the camera while embracing, as if posing for a photograph.

This is when Christina Hall pops up behind them. If this were a photo, she would be photo-bombing them. She then nudges into the frame, displacing the couple, and everyone seems to laugh.

What may be the most inspired choice about this video — aside from showcasing their unlikely yet seemingly easy on-screen chemistry — is the music.

The song is “Me, You, and Steve” by Garfunkel and Oates. The song, which often surfaces in fandom relationship discussions, describes a third wheel situation where the singer wonders if they are becoming the third wheel.

“I can’t believe that it’s finally me and you, and you and me, just us, and your friend Steve,” the song goes. Many of us have been the partner, the friend, or the obliviously happy person in the middle. Some have even played all three roles.

Christina Anstead attends 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

What is ‘The Flip Off’ all about?

Originally, Christina Hall would have been partners with Josh Hall on The Flip Off. The Halls and the (current) El Moussas would have competed on purchasing, renovating, and selling a house for profit.

The competition would put a new twist on the now familiar house-flipping television genre. (Competition is part of the magic behind Love It Or List It, so it’s not a terrible idea)

But Josh filed for divorce in July. He and Christina are no longer going to be partners in life. Which gives The Flip Off a very different vibe — as we can see in the promos.

These days, Christina is dating Christopher Larocca. But as far as we can tall, he’s not involved in the house-flipping game.

In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Josh is no longer going to be part of The Flip Off. But the show itself moved forward with this very new dynamic.

The thing about this specific subgenre of renovation shows is that the chemistry among the stars is paramount. Whether it’s people making that certain joke about the Property Brothers or watching a wholesome marriage or a toxic one.

Obviously, HGTV isn’t getting the “rival exes and their new partners” situation. But what they’re actually getting could end up being much better.

Fans seem to like the throuple vibes

“I love this. Exes and coparents being adults,” one commenter praised on Instagram. “I’m glad they all get along! They’re civil adults and it’s healthy for the kids.”

Another clearly agreed: “Love that they can support each other professionally. Good role models for their kids.”

That said … not everyone seems enthused. Some don’t see the point in The Flip Off filming without Josh Hall to balance the teams. And others didn’t like the premise for the show to begin with.