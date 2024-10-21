Christina Haack Alimony Battle with Ex Josh Hall Heats Up in Court, on Social Media

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Hall is locked into an alimony struggle with her estranged ex.

Now going by Christina Haack, her maiden name, she has accused Josh Hall of demanding a colossal amount of spousal support amidst their contentious divorce.

Now, her soon-to-be former husband is firing back with his own version of things.

Josh Hall accuses Christina and her attorney of outright lying. But he’s not making these claims through traditional divorce channels.

Christina Hall shows off a kitchen redesign on ‘Christina on the Coast’ (Image Credit: HGTV/Youtube)

What alimony is Josh Hall demanding of Christina Haack?

According to the HGTV star, her ex has asked for an “outrageous” sum in monthly spousal support.

“Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage which is outrageous when he is self-supporting,” documents from Christina’s legal team read, according to People.

Christina went on to argue that Josh Hall “has no need for spousal support” on the grounds that he “just paid over $70,000 to pay off the lease” on a Bentley.

Christina Anstead attends 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 16, Josh Hall fired back. He did not do this in court documents … but by way of his Instagram Story, of all places.

According to Josh Hall, Christina Haack’s legal arguments were “riddled with lies and assumptions.

He called out Matthew S. DeArmey, Christina’s divorce attorney, claiming that this was an “interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical.” (Has there ever, in history, been someone who is fond of their ex’s divorce attorney?)

Christina Hall lets her fingers do the talking in this screenshot. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Josh Hall also filed to stop Christina Haack from selling her home

Christina Haack had hoped to sell her $4.5 million home in Franklin, Tennessee.

However, Josh Hall has been living there. And he filed an emergency order not too long ago to try to prevent her from selling it.

According to Josh, he made a global settlement offer to Christina, but she turned that down, intending to sell her house.

Christina Hall, Josh Hall, and guests attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

According to the provisions of their previous agreement, Josh Hall had permission to live in the residence for 12 days last month — during which it was unoccupied.

According to Josh, however, Christina should have but did not obtain a court order for the sale of the home and also did not obtain his permission to sell it. (For the record, Christina Haack is the sole owner of the house)

Josh is no longer living there and has moved to another property in Tennessee. He alleges that he is “suffering prejudice” because his living expenses have increased.

This divorce is so bitter

Alimony is a complex topic. The concept exists so that a wealthy partner cannot (in theory) use their assets to control, extort, or keep a spouse from leaving them. Also so that the ex does not have to beg for support after leaving.

Additionally, there are valid arguments for why some exes require massive amounts of money. One common one is time — years or decades spent as a partner mean that they may have sacrificed career opportunities by devoting time to a now defunct relationship.

It’s not clear how any of these situations apply to such a short marriage. Perhaps Josh Hall will have more to say soon. And maybe, this time, he’ll say it through his divorce attorney instead of by accusing an officer of the court of lying to a judge.