Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun: Facing Relationship Tension Over NSFW …

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Sydney Sweeney’s love life and professional life have both been taking off.

Just one month ago, she went Instagram official with Scooter Braun.

All eyes are on her every Euphoria Sunday as Season 3 continues to court controversy.

Are these “spicy,” NSFW scenes on screen driving a wedge into her real-life romance?

Sydney Sweeney performs with Diplo at Diploâ€™s HonkyTonk during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

How does he feel about her ‘Euphoria’ scenes?

A new report from Page Six offers to shed light about how Scooter Braun feels about his girlfriend’s spicier scenes on Euphoria.

Season 3 of the HBO drama — no longer a “teen drama” after a real-life filming hiatus and an in-universe time skip — has doubled down upon Sydney Sweeney’s nude and sexually charged scenes.

“Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in ‘Euphoria,'” an insider reported.

The source continued: “or any of the work she does as an actress.”

According to the insider: “He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.”

“Their relationship is very secure,” reported the source.

“And,” the insider affirmed, “there’s a strong level of trust between them.”

The insider characterized: “Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on.”

According to the source: “He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished.”

Despite substantial — albeit partially manufactured — controversy in 2025, her career has soared to new heights.

How is the relationship overall?

According to this same inside source, Sweeney and Braun are still going strong.

“They’re both very happy together,” the insider characterized.

“And,” the source assessed, “things between them have been going really well.”

There was considerable backlash when word of their entanglement first came out last year.

Sweeney had, as we mentioned, a series of controversies — or, arguably, one controversy that she did not handle in a reassuring way, ignoring for too long. Braun is already a controversial figure.

✈️ Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun board a private jet in Australia. https://t.co/7LKTCJmuUq pic.twitter.com/FbCBnFuQks — TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2026

Sydney Sweeney has been portraying Cassie Howard on Euphoria since the series premiered in 2019.

The role has involved dramatic acting and more from the start. A disproportionate focus has fallen upon her nude scenes, however.

Arguably, Euphoria has doubled down on courting controversy and attempting to “shock” viewers with kinks, suggestive content, and slurs on Season 3. Some suggest that it’s to keep the show relevant after such a lengthy hiatus.

There might be a lot of very valid criticism to level against Braun, but it’s good to hear that he’s not one of those weird men who dates a woman only to seek to sabotage her work and control her.

It may even be reassuring that the tone of Page Six‘s source sounds an awful lot like what a publicist for Braun might say. If he were unhappy and wanted it known, perhaps this report would sound very different.