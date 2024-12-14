Will Smith Distances Himself From Diddy: ‘I Don’t Have Sh-t to Do With …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Smith wants to make one thing perfectly clear:

He has zero involvement in the never-ending allegations surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Diddy is currently behind bars awaiting trial on a whole slew of charges, many of which stem from rape and sexual assault allegations.

A Growing Scandal

Earlier this week, Jay Z became embroiled in the scandal, as an anonymous accuser alleged that the hip hop legend raped her alongside Diddy.

She was just 13 at the time of the alleged incident, which she claims took place in 2000.

Perhaps seeking to preemptively avoid any legal drama of his own, Will disavowed any connection with Diddy during a concert in San Diego Thursday night.

“The world we’re in right now is really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true,” Will told the crowd, in footage obtained by TMZ.

“I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanted to say this very clearly: I don’t have s–t to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes.”

Will didn’t go into specifics with regard to the memes, but it seems he’s upset by some content that he’s seen circulating on social media.

“You can stop all that bulls–t I ain’t been nowhere near those damn Freak-Offs. I do enough of my own s–t, don’t be putting other people’s bulls–t,” he continued, referring to Diddy’s infamous sex parties.

“I ain’t been anywhere near that man [or] did none of that stupid s–t, so whenever you guys hear that, it’s a damn lie.”

Needless to say, Will was quite adamant about his lack of any connection to Diddy.

But he also kept things somewhat light, joking that he “doesn’t even like baby oil.” Clearly, Will does not want to wind up answering any Diddy-related questions, as Jay Z might soon find himself doing

What’s Next For Diddy?

As for the man at the center of all of this, it’s looking more and more like he might remain locked for a very long time.

Diddy’s bail requests have been repeatedly denied, as accusers continue to come forward with horrifying allegations of abuse.

Lawyers for the jailed hip hop mogul continue to maintain his innocence.

They’ll get the chance to make their case in court when Diddy’s trial gets underway in May.

But however the trial unfolds, we think it’s safe to say that the court of public opinion has already reached its verdict.