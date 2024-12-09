Jay-Z Accused of Teaming with Diddy to Rape 13-Year Old; Rapper Responds

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jay-Z has responded to a civil lawsuit in which a woman claims the superstar and Diddy raped her with she was 13 old.

On December 8, the accuser — identified in the legal paperwork simply as Jane Doe — refiled a sexual assault civil lawsuit she had originally filed against Diddy in October… adding Jay-Z as a defendant.

In this document, Doe says that the musicians raped her at a house party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Jay-Z is seen prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Diddy, of course, was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He’s currently behind bars, has been denied bail on numerous occasions and is expected to remain in jail until his trial begins this May.

“Defendant Sean Combs, along with his longtime friend and collaborator Shawn Carter (a/k/a ‘JayZ’), drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards,” the aforementioned lawsuit suit states.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor.”

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Calling out the attorney responsible for this filing, Tony Buzbee, denying the rape allegation and making it clear he planned to fight for his reputation.

Jay-Z wrote that this is a “blackmail attempt” and he has no plans to settle, elaborating as follows:

“I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?

“These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

We first reported on this alleged sexual assault in late October.

At that time, the lawsuit did NOT mentioned Jay-Z, but explained how the victim was “looking for a place to rest” and “entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment” at a post-MTV VMAs party on September 7, 2000.

She says she was feeling “woozy and lightheaded” after just one drink at the gathering.

“Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room,” the 19-page action continued.

“Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’”

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Added Jay-Z on Sunday in his own defense, once again going after the attorney:

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same.

“I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.

“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.

“I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Jay Z attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Previously, Diddy’s lawyers also denied this same allegation.

“This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs,” their statement said a few weeks ago.

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”