Diddy’s Kids Show Support for Alleged Rapist, Serial Sex Trafficker

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As more and more lawsuits pile up against Sean “Diddy” Combs, and as grosser and grosser allegations come out against the artist, six of the mogul’s seven kids have now spoken out.

Via an October 22 Instagram post, Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, voiced their very strong support for their very polarizing father.

(Combs’ seventh kid, Love Sean, is only 2.)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The past month has devastated our family,” reads the statement, which was posted on Tuesday alongside a photo of Combs and his children.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

Addressing their father directly, the loved ones concluded as follows:

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Combs is behind bars and awaiting a trial in May after getting he was arrested last month on sickening charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the federal indictment, the public learned about gruesome details of alleged freak-off parties that included sex workers, drugs, threats of violence and other ways in which Diddy reportedly abused and assaulted a cadre of women.

The artist was also known to host a wide range of VERY famous individuals at many of his parties — and two of those stars were included in a recent lawsuit that alleged that joined Diddy in the rape of a 13-year old.

Just awful, awful stuff if true.

Sean “P.Diddy” Combs attends Heidi Klum’s 3rd annual Halloween Party at Capitale November 1, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

The rapper’s supposed crimes date back to 2008.

According to the unsealed indictment, Diddy and members of his crew are accused of engaging in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

“For decades, the defendant abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” reads these legal papers.

“To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Previously, Diddy’s mom also stood up for her imperfect son.

On October 21, meanwhile, a 37-year-old Jane Doe claimed she was drugged and raped by Combs and an unnamed male celebrity at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” said a statement from Combs’ attorney in response to this new lawsuit.

“In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”