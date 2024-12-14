Jennifer Nettles OUT as ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Host After 2 Seasons

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Nettles is out as Farmer Wants a Wife host.

For two seasons, the Country singer has guided viewers as they watch romances bloom (and crumble).

Now, Nettles is moving on, and Fox has selected someone new to host the agrarian dating reality series.

Who will replace her? Someone who can relate to the premise of the show itself, actually.

After two seasons, Jennifer Nettles is out as ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ host

Farmer Wants a Wife will return for a third season.

Fox officially renewed the reality dating series, Variety reports. Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, March 20.

The third season will feature major changes — most conspicuously, a new host. Jennifer Nettles is out.

After two seasons, Country music star Jennifer Nettles is out as the host of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Instead, actor and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be filling that role.

Williams-Paisley will be a natural fit. Many know her from Nashville and from Father of the Bride.

With Jennifer Nettles out, Kimberly Paisley-Williams is in

Recently, Paisley-Williams has been transitioning from her erstwhile city life to a country lifestyle after wedding Brad Paisley. The parallels to Farmer Wants a Wife are obvious.

“I enjoyed being myself in this show,” she told Variety, “which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series. “

Williams-Paisley continued: “Because I’m a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies.”

Many reality TV series lose their way over time. But Kimberly Paisley-Williams was quick to comment on how this particular project remains committed to authentic relationships.

“I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love,” she expressed.

Even so, it is a reality series. Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 will feature a new twist.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is introducing a new dynamic

Season 3 of Fox’s hit reality dating series will continue following farmers while they seek relationships with women who are newcomers to their unorthodox lifestyle. Season 3 will include a speed dating session, a country ball, and more.

This season, the final farmwife hopefuls will get to introduce their families to their new, agrarian lifestyle. This could be eye-opening for everyone involved.

It sounds like, even with Jennifer Nettles out, Kimberly Paisley-Williams should feel right at home. Even if her household is likely very different from farm life in general.