Ally Lewber Has Something to Say About Boyfriend James Kennedy’s Arrest

Ally Lewber has broken her silence.

On December 14, the Vanderpump Rules star posted a statement on her Instagram Stories, thanking followers for their support and giving her an update on how she is doing…

… in the wake of boyfriend James Kennedy having been arrested for domestic violence.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” Lewber wrote, adding on her account:

“I’m okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

Previously, a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department confirmed that cops were called to Kennedy’s Los Angeles home on Tuesday, December 10, “regarding an argument between a man and a woman.”

It’s since been widely assumed that the woman at the center of this alleged incident was Ally Lewber.

To be clear, authorities did not say whether the woman involved was Lewber.

However, they noted that their investigation “determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy’s] arrest.”

The DJ was “booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”

Insiders say Kennedy is accused of grabbing a woman amid some sort of argument.

Officers who responded to the scene did not see any visible injuries on the victim, according to TMZ, while Kennedy has been released after posting a $20,000 bail.

He and Lewber started dating in 2022, with the latter coming on board Vanderpump Rules as a cast member a short time later.

Earlier this year, Lewber denied speculation that Kennedy was physically abusive during their relationship, most notably inside of a vehicle two years ago after the MTV Movie Awards.

“That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” Lewber told Scheana Shay on her podcast in February.

Kristen Doute, meanwhile, dated Kennedy from 2013 to 2015.

She took to her Instagram Stories in December 12… shared an article detailing the incident… and then simply wrote, “Finally.”

For their part, Kennedy’s lawyers issued a statement this past Friday that read as follows

We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.

We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.