Tom Schwartz Cheated on Katie Maloney: His Confession & Updates On Their Relationship

In case you forgot, Tom Schwartz cheated on Katie Maloney while they were married.

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules had a lot of ups and downs. But one consistently entertaining aspect was Tom Schwartz’s embrace of his villain role.

As you’re probably aware, some of Vanderpump‘s biggest troublemakers were kicked to the curb after Season 8. And the Scandoval narrative began to grow stale after Season 10.

So we needed Evil Tom and his shoddy treatment of Katie Maloney to liven things up in Season 11.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz gave it a good run as a couple. Alas, they split in early 2022. (Getty)

Fans had a front-row seat as these pair got together, married, and went through a brutal divorce.

Why? Oh, because Tom cheated. (The Toms on this show, jeez!)

Tom Schwartz Comes Clean: Yes, I Cheated on Katie Maloney!

For several seasons, the Toms — Schwartz and Sandoval — managed to maintain the perfect balance between messy and charismatic.

While the Scandoval dominated things last season, fans are still reeling from the 2022 split of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

Katie was the one who filed for divorce, but it seems that Tom was far from blameless in all of this.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have decided to go their separate ways. And now, Schwartz is taking full responsibility for the breakup! (Photo via Getty) (Getty)

The news of their divorce wasn’t so much a surprise as it was a sigh of relief for many fans.

The marriage was a rocky one from the start, and Tom and Katie were admirably candid about the decision to go their separate ways.

In fact, it appears that he gave her ample reason to kick him to the curb.

Along with his hetero-lifemate Tom Sandoval, Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live ahead of the 10th season.

It was then that he finally admitted the obvious:

Yes, the LA-based male model-turned-reality star and bar owner cheated on his wife on numerous occasions.

“Uhhh. Well, I think you guys know, if you’ve watched the show,” Tom responded.

“I strayed a few times. There were times where I thought the relationship was gonna come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag.”

Well, at least Tom admits that it was a douchebag move, but justifying his actions by saying he thought his marriage was on its way out is sort of lame.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in better days. ( (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com))

How Katie Maloney Feels About the Divorce

During an appearance on the podcast We Met At Acme in 2022, Katie opened up about her reasons for filing for divorce.

“I had been expressing my feelings … I was not getting my needs met,” the reality star confessed. “I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

“It was one day, I just told him, ‘This is how I’ve been feeling, I’m not feeling very happy.’ … And then he just didn’t really do anything,” she said. “I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something. And then, it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I had wanted to get a divorce.”

The couple sharing a drink early on in their marriage. ((Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila))

Katie and Tom: Are the Vanderpump Stars Friends Now?

For a while, it looked like the pair could stay friends despite everything.

In fact, one could even say that their divorce ended amicably and that they were on the path to a healthy friendship.

But that was before Schwartz hooked up with Raquel Leviss!

No, we’re not confusing the Toms!

You’ll recall that this all played out in the pique of Scandoval, with the revelation that Raquel was locking lips with both Toms!

Schwartz reflected on kissing Leviss during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“In hindsight, I don’t think it was [worth it],” he told host Andy Cohen. “I never wanted to hurt Katie. The fallout I got, the blowback I got from that kiss, my God!”

The reality star also denied fans’ allegations that the smooch was planned in order to distract from Leviss’ months-long affair with Sandoval. “It wasn’t planned, it wasn’t a decoy kiss. It was a real kiss,” he said.

Tom Schwartz attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tom’s Other Indiscretions.

Schwartz later admitted that he hooked up with Scheana Shay early in his relationship with Katie.

Scheana claimed that she had forgotten about the incident. But it seems more likely that she and Tom both decided to keep it from Katie.

That revelation throws the couple’s whole relationship into question. What else has Tom been lying about? Did he also cheat on Katie with Jo Wenberg, as so many suspect?

It might be a while before we get any answers. But something tells us the truth will come out eventually.