Where Is Savannah Guthrie? Host Steps Away From ‘Today’ Mid-Show as Sheriff …

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When Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show earlier this month, fans were quick to celebrate.

The comeback was bittersweet, of course, as Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing, nearly 11 weeks after she first disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Now, two unexpected developments have put Nancy’s alleged abduction right back into the headlines.

Savannah Guthrie has returned to Studio 1A two months after her mother’s disappearance. (NBC/YouTube)

First, Nancy abruptly left the studio midway through Wednesday’s show.

There are many reasons why she may have needed to excuse herself, but naturally, viewers were quick to jump to the conclusion that there had been some update regarding the investigation into her mother’s disappearance.

Those suspicions were bolstered on Thursday by a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

“Update: Nancy has been located,” the post read.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)

Pima is the county where Nancy Guthrie disappeared, and its sheriff, Chris Nanos, has been the face of the investigation for several months now.

So naturally, thousands jumped to the conclusion that Savannah’s 84-year-old mother had finally been located.

However, the post was referring to a woman named Nancy Radakovich, who also went missing in Pima County.

For obvious reasons, some users got the wrong idea, and quite a few were quick to

Social media users got the wrong idea about a recent post from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. (X )

“Are you kidding? So unprofessional! You couldn’t list the last name?” one person wrote.

“Omg whyyyyyy would you word it like that smh,” another added.

“Ok now you’re all just being a–holes on purpose. Thank god she was found but COME ON. Can you be anymore tone deaf???” a third chimed in.

“Cleary you deliberately didn’t use the last name. Why would you do that? Really makes you look like a piece of s–t,” a fourth noted.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

Some even went so far as to accuse the sheridd’s department of being deliberately misleading:

“I am glad this lady is found don’t get me wrong but these scum bags know what they did with this post,” one such conspiracy theorist wrote.

That might be a bit of a far-fetched theory, as it’s hard to imagine what the sheriff’s department would stand to gain by intentionally misleading the public.

Whatever the case, there have been no new updates from the Guthrie family or the police, and thus, there’s no reason to believe that there have been any breaks in Nancy’s case.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.