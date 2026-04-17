Ciara Miller Calls Amanda Batula & West Wilson Scandal a ‘Major …

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Just a few weeks ago, Bravo’s most controversial couple revealed themselves.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are an item.

The Summer House couple caused a huge stir for a number of reasons.

But Wilson is the ex of Ciara Miller, Batula’s friend. Better make that ex-friend.

A tearful Ciara Miller speaks to the ‘Summer House’ confessional camera during Season 10. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This is so messy!

As we reported, Batula and Wilson put out a joint statement on their respective Instagram Stories on March 31.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” they began.

“It was never our intention to purposely hide anything,” the couple claimed.

“Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show,” they explained, “we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

Speculation had run rampant for weeks before their confession. Batula had split from her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, back in January.

On March 30, 2026, Amanda Batula and West Wilson put out this joint relationship reveal. Curious that they did not even use each other’s names. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Miller was in an on-and-off romance with Wilson going back to 2023.

Season 10 of Summer House is currently airing on Bravo.

As we can see for ourselves, the two were happily flirting during these episodes.

Miller and Batula aren’t just co-stars on the reality series. They have been close friends for a long time.

Dating your friend’s ex is usually shady (outside of very specific subcultures), even without the messy context. As it is, Batula’s reeling.

Ciara Miller speaks to the camera about her plans on ‘Summer House’ Season 10. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘It’s a major mindf–k’

Now, Miller is opening up to Glamour about what a “mindf–k” this hurtful revelation has been.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors,” she expressed.

Miller continued: “To experience it so publicly is like another layer.”

She pointed out: “And then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10.”

Miller then characterized: “It’s a major mindf–k.” We can only imagine!

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are officially the most controversial couple on Bravo. (Bravo)

Additionally, Miller revealed that she only received 24 hours’ notice before Batula and Wilson released their Instagram Story statement.

“I read it with the rest of the world,” she shared.

Miller picked up on something that a number of Bravo fans had also pointed out.

“There’s something about the lack of being able to say each other’s names in the statement that I found very telling,” she remarked.

Miller added: “But I don’t know.”

Ciara Miller during one of her confessional segments on Bravo’s ‘Summer House.’ (Bravo/YouTube)

Meanwhile, on Season 10 of ‘Summer House’ …

Viewers can see Miller and Batula continuing to support each other during the ups and downs of their lives.

Batula confided to Miller on camera that she might end her marriage to Cooke. Which, of course, she did.

(Note: when someone says that on a reality series, it means that they’re either really going to do it or are otherwise prepared for their spouse to see the confession. It’s like setting a breakup timer.)

“Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason,” Miller advised while speaking to Glamour.

“What’s done in the dark always comes to light,” she continued. “And sometimes you really don’t even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.”