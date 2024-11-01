Meghan Markle’s Ready For King Charles to See Her Kids on Her Terms: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle might soon allow King Charles to see his grandkids.

Charles has had minimal interactions with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, primarily due to his strained relationship with their parents.

But after years of turmoil, the two sides might be on the verge of a tentative truce.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry’s Big Move

As we previously reported, Meghan and Prince Harry may soon be buying a house in Portugal.

That would obviously put them much closer to Harry’s family.

But that doesn’t mean that the Sussexes will soon be making regular trips to the UK.

In fact, unless the royals are willing to compromise, Meghan and the kids might continue to steer clear of Harry’s home country.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Meghan’s Concerns

According to a new report from GB News, Meghan is entering the situation with reservations. It seems she’s concerned that this new proximity to the royals might enable them to manipulate Harry.

“Buying in Portugal is a shrewd move for Meghan,” one source tells the outlet.

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her. So she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.”

Harry has returned to the UK several times in the past two years. Meghan, however, hasn’t made a return trip since the Queen’s funeral.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

One big reason for Meghan’s decision to stay behind is the ongoing controversy surrounding security.

Charles has refused to provide Harry and his family with a security detail, and a judge determined that it’s unlawful for the Sussexes to hire London police.

And until that issue is resolved, Harry and Meghan’s kids might not be permitted to visit the UK.

Meghan Markle Has Demands For King Charles (Allegedly)

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a welcoming ceremony at Micklegate Bar where, traditionally, The Sovereign is welcomed to the city during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 09, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by James Glossop – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to GB News, Meghan won’t allow her kids to pop by Buckingham Palace until Charles agrees to provide security.

“Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point,” says the insider.

“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

Now, providing security so that the young prince and princess can travel safely might sound like a no-brainer.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England. . (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But this issue has been a sticking point for years, and the King seems unwilling to budge.

Insiders say Charles won’t even take phone calls from Harry these days. And the secutiry tiff is a big reason why.

So while the flight from Lisbon to London is less than three hours, unless this issue is resolved, Charles’ grandkids might as well be a world away.