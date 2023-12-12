It’s been well-documented by now:

Tom Sandoval cheated several months ago on Ariana Madix, sleeping with her good friend Raquel Leviss and creating the sort of scandal all reality shows crave.

The unethical behavior led to record ratings for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, and even an Emmy Award nomination.

There’s no way Vanderpump Rules Season 11 can compete in terms of drama, chaos and guilty pleasure watchability in that case, right?

The cast of Vanderpump Rules poses here for a promotional photo shoot. (TLC)

Wrong, Bravo is trying to now say.

On Monday the network unveiled a new trailer for Season 11, teasing yet another controversy centered around a horny and misguided main cast member.

“I’ve cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana [Shay] in Vegas. Nobody knows that,” Tom Schwartz tells Lala Kent in this preview.

It’s left unclear in the footage just when the costars hooked up, but this admission leaves Kent stunned.

Tom Schwartz talks Scandoval on Watch What Happens Live. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

As for the reaction from Shay’s husband, Brock Davies?

“You make out as if this is fine,” he screams at Shay, “it hasn’t been fine.”

There’s also an understandable reaction from Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, who gets upset after learning about the makeout session.

“My feelings never mattered to you,” Maloney claims… while Schwartz 41 insists, “it was one kiss.”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

Elsewhere in the trailer, Tom Sandoval trashes Scheana as she tries to call him out on his cheating ways.

“You’ve been the other woman in a f-cking relationship,” Sandoval, tells Scheana, to which she screams,

“Tom, you are not going to say that. F-ck you.”

Short, simple, justifiable.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Schwartz encourages close pal Sandoval to re-enter the dating pool after his and Madix’s bitter breakup, telling him at one point.

“For your own good, you gotta get out and start dating people again.”

Madix, for her part, will debut her romance with boyfriend Daniel Wai on Season 11, as she pushes to move to Los Angeles from New York City after completing cutting Sandoval out of her life completely.

“If I can survive what I thought was the worst-case scenario, then I can do anything,” Madix says on air. “If I don’t want to be around my ex, I literally don’t f-cking have to.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty)

This said, Madix and Sandoval remain at war while living under the same roof following their break-up, with Madix warning her former partner of nearly a decade:

“My lawyer will be dealing with you.”

We don’t know why.

But we do hope Sandoval gets properly dealt with.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Others, however, are not so eagerly on Team Ariana.

“I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God,” Kent says in the trailer of how everyone on the planet has gathered around to support Madix.

Visit the official Bravo website to view this trailer (but don’t expect to see Leviss, who opted out of a return to the program) and prepare to welcome Vanderpump Rules back into your life on Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo.