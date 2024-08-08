Katie Maloney is Dating Connor Newsum, And the Internet is in a Tizzy

KA-BOOM!

That would be the sound of reality television worlds colliding.

And also of minds exploding all across the World Wide Web as a result of the following information…

Late last month, Us Weekly reported that Katie Maloney (of Vanderpump Rules fame) was spotted out on an apparent date at Laurel Tavern in Studio City, California with Connor News (of Love Island fame).

An onlooker told this tabloid at the time that the reality stars sat alone at a table in the corner of this establishment that even noted that Maloney “looked amazing.”

It’s worth remembering here that Maloney’s co-star, Ariana Madix, is the host of Love Island and may very well have played a role in getting these two together.

Are they actually together, though?!?

It sure sounds that way.

“Was I on a date?” Maloney said to Dayna Kathan on the August 7 episode of their Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”

Katie went on to say she wasn’t gonna start “yapping” about any of the romantic details.

But she pretty much said enough right there, we’d say.

Newsum was eliminated on episode 16 of Love Island Season 16 after making connections with JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb. (Leah ultimately chose Miguel Harichi over Connor.)

After departing the villa, Newsum revealed to Us Weekly that he was in contact with Cass Laudano.

“She’s really easy to talk to, she’s gorgeous and just fun to be around,” he said back then.

Maloney, for her part, was married to Tom Schwartz for six years; the spouses finalized their divorce in 2022.

We’ve since learned that Schwartz cheated on his ex-wife with Scheana Shay, making us very proud that she got the heck out of this relationship and hopeful that Connor Newsum treats her a whole lot better.