Ice Spice Catches Beatdown From Random McDonald’s Customer In Shocking Video

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The employees weren’t the only ones serving up beef when Ice Spice patronized a McDonald’s in Hollywood on Wednesday.

In video obtained by TMZ, another customer rolled up to the rapper’s table — seemingly without provocation — and started talking trash.

Ice and a friend are sitting there enjoying their Big Macs, when the attacker starts trying to rile them up.

Ice Spice attends the Kate Spade New York and NYLON “Holiday Duo-ets” hosted celebration at Chateau Marmont on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

We can’t make out everything that the combatants are saying to one another.

But at one point, Ms. Spice and her assailant keep asking one another where they’re from.

It’s at that point that the situation escalates further, and the two Mickey D’s enthusiasts come to blows.

A friend of the attacker — whom TMZ has identified as a woman named Vayah — drags her away from the scene, but the melee is far from over.

Watch full video on TMZ

As though she’s playing some grown-up game of “the floor is lava” Spice starts leaping from table to table in hot pursuit.

The scene then continued outside, where Ice Spice allegedly smashed someone’s phone in retaliation.

“The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly,” says Ice’s attorney, Bradford Cohen.

“We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

We’re not sure how it’s McDonald’s fault — perhaps Mayor McCheese should have passed some sort of legislation protecting hungry rappers? — but we’re certain Cohen will make a compelling case if this goes to trial.

Ice Spice attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for the Business of Fashion)

As for Vayah, she says she’s an Ice Spice fan — or was anyway — and her only desire was to let the rapper know.

Vayah claims that Ice called her a b-tch, and she retaliated by slapping her in the face.

It’ll likely that quite some time before both parties get to tell their side of the story in court.

But no matter what happens, Ice Spice will probably be dining at Burger King from here on out.