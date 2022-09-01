Katie Maloney: Tom Schwartz Is Banging Raquel Leviss, and It's All Scheana Shay's Fault!

Allow us to be perfectly clear on this:

All of the people who got fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 completely deserved it.

That said, the show’s previous season was incredibly boring, which was at least partially because of the absence of the folks who had been kicked to the curb.

Fortunately, it seems insane, psycho-sexual drama has now returned to the SUR-iverse, and as is so often the case, Katie Maloney is at the center of it all!

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz gave it a good run as a couple. Alas, they split in early 2022. (Photo via Getty)

As we previously reported, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married in Mexico this week.

That’s interesting in its own right, as Brock might be a jet-setting grifter who fled Australia due to his inability or unwillingness to pay child support.

Scheana sure knows how to pick ’em!

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies and stare into the camera as a couple. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, by getting married, Scheana and Brock are bucking the current Vanderpump cast trend, as everyone else on the show is breaking up these days.

For example, Katie and Tom Schwartz ended their marriage around the same time that DJ James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement.

And now, it seems that Tom and Raquel have decided to keep it all in the SUR family by ramming their tongues down one another’s throats in Mexico.

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

“Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.”

The insider says the two make for a good match, as Leviss and Schwartz are both “super easygoing” and “can be a bit passive.”

But not surprisingly, Katie — who is definitely not super easygoing — is less than thrilled with this development.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have decided to go their separate ways. And Schwartz has taken full responsibility for the breakup! (Photo via Getty)

The source says Maloney is “very annoyed over the situation” and blames Scheana for her allowing it to happen.

“So who was going to make the first move?” the insider asks, adding:

“Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.”

The insider adds that Katie is over Tom, but is pissed that Scheana orchestrated a rebound hookup within the Vanderpump cast, possibly for the purpose of creating drama.

Scheana Shay at a movie premiere. (Photo via Getty)

“She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends,” the source says. “She’s blaming Scheana.”

“She planted the seed,” the insider claims.

“Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel: ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.’

“It’s quite odd that Katie is aiming her angst at Scheana even though Scheana didn’t make out with anyone.”

The origins of the unexpected Tom-Raquel hookup might date all the way back to July 22, when Schwartz sang Leviss’ praises during an appearance on Scheana’s podcast.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Schwartz remarked at the time.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz poses here with Tom. (Photo via Getty)

“She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance,” he continued.

“She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

Insiders say Katie was in Mexico at the same time as the rest of the cast, but did not attend the wedding.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are pictured here on a 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

Brock claims Katie was “uninvited” at the last minute, possibly due to her feud with Scheana.

Yes, it sounds like there was plenty of drama south of the border.

The real question now is — were Bravo cameras on hand to capture it all?

We guess we’ll have to wait until next season to find out!