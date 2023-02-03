Vanderpump Rules Doubles Down on Tom Schwartz Drama in Season 10

Last month, fans got their first look at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer.

And next week, we will get to see the actual premiere.

The hit Bravo spinoff is already sporting a new, updated intro.

We know a decent amount of what’s to come — and we have a first look video of Season 10.

Raquel Leviss is single once again. (Photo via Bravo)

Ahead of the Wednesday, February 8 premiere, Bravo is teasing what Season 10 will bring to Vanderpump Rules enjoyers.

The new intro is putting Schwartz & Sandy’s in the spotlight. This Los Angeles bar and eatery is Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s latest collaboration.

In the intro, the two Toms cheer in the recently opened business venture.

Speaking of the two Toms, the new intro also shows off TomTom. They co-own- this West Hollywood establishment with Lisa Vanderpump.

In the new intro, we see Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney.

Together, the ladies raise their glasses in a toast. One imagines that they are celebrating Season 10.

The intro, obviously, does not neglect the most important fixture of the show — Sur Lounge.

Here, we see Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss. Those three are inside, by the oh-so-recognizable bar.

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump herself is sitting at a dinner table, sporting a glass of pink rose (all day!).

As we previously reported, the trailer for Season 10 is full of jaw-dropping and dramatic teasers.

It looks like things are going to become super heated between Tom Schwartz and Katie.

That is more or less what one would expect. The two of them divorced each other last year. Ever worked with an ex? Try filming reality TV with one.

Quaking with fury, Katie tells her ex that “I never had hatred for you and now I do.”

The context? He and Raquel were making out. At Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies. The timeline puts this in August of last year.

Katie doesn’t mince words: “I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk and I think you’re a loser.”

He has other worries beside what his ex-wife thinks of him, however.

Tom Schwartz admits to the camera that all of the work that he has poured into opening Schwartz & Sandy’s has taken a real toll on his life.

“If it wasn’t for this bar,” he tells the camera, “me and Katie would still be together.”

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval kiss. It was a moment years in the making.

As for that business with Raquel, she actually spoke about it during BravoCon last year.

“Tom and I are friends and you’ll see our flirty friendship play out this season,” she teased.

That was in October. One can only imagine what she meant. And, frankly, we’re curious to know if anything has changed since then.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz are pictured here on a 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer,” Tom confirms. “I have a great appreciation for her.”

He adds: “I’ve gotten to know her, and I’ve gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn’t know existed…”

Tom then gushes: “I didn’t realize how f–king funny Raquel is — and witty.”

Raquel is apparently a pageant queen. Of course, that’s not a distinction that comes with a clear career path, which might explain her interest in James.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Wednesday, February 8.

The Bravo hit has experienced a number of ups and downs over the years, and has taken viewers on a wild ride along with the cast.

It will be interesting to see how messy this season becomes.